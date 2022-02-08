Connecticut State Police Union endorses Klarides in run for U.S. Senate

They cite her support while in the state legislature for better staffing, and opposition to opposition to legislation that removed qualified immunity for officers

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut State Police Union on Tuesday announced its support for former State Rep. Themis Klarides in her run for the Republican nomination for the race for the U.S. Senate in November.

Union President John Castiline said in a press release, "Representative Klarides respects and understands the important job that the men and women of the Connecticut State Police perform every day. Her concern for public safethy had been proven repeatedly over the last 22 years she served in the Connecticut House of Representatives."

Klarides, who had talked about a run for governor against Ned Lamont, announced her campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Richard Blumenthal last week.

Klarides was the first woman to lead the Republican members of the Connecticut House of Representatives. She announced she would not seek a 12th term in the General Assembly in April 2020.

The union said while in the state legislature, Klarides had supported maintaining minimum staffing for state troopers, and opposed laying off troopers in August 2011 during the Malloy administration. At the time, the union was the only state employee union that rejected part of a deal on budget concessions as the state faced a fiscal crisis. Following the retirements of other troopers, the 56 troopers were reinstated in October that year.

The union cited Klarides' opposition to legislation that removed qualified immunity for police officers that had protected an officer operating within the scope of their duty. It blocks the ability of a member of the public to sue a police officer unless that officer violates clearly established constitutional rights. The law, part of larger series of laws on police conduct, was signed in 2020 and took effect last year.

"I am honored to have earned the support of the brave men and women who serve on the front lines every day protecting the public," Klarides said. "For them to endorse my candidacy is yet another validation of how my commitment to finding solutions has won the support of law enforcement and their families here in Connecticut."

