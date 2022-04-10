x
Connecticut will have 2 tax free weeks this year; the first one starts Sunday

The tax holiday eliminates sales tax on clothing and footwear under $100.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's impromptu Tax-Free week starts Sunday, which gives residents a break from the 6.35% sales tax on retail items.

Lawmakers passed a bill granting a state sales tax-free week for April 10-16. The tax holiday eliminates sales tax on clothing and footwear under $100.

There are some exceptions this time around; wallets and certain clothes and shoes designed for athletic activity or protective use will be free of sales tax this week, though those items are typically excluded from the annual tax holiday in August.

The extra tax-free week was part of House Bill 5501 which also temporarily halts the 25 cent gas tax for Connecticut residents. It went into effect on April 1 and will remain in effect until June 30.

Public buses have also suspended fares through the end of June.

These tax holidays come as gas prices saw a major price hike amid the war in Ukraine and ongoing inflation.

