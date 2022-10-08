Lamont goes on offense, setting stage for fiesty governor's race rematch

On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont criticized what he called a new Republican party in Connecticut while offering an olive branch to moderates and Independents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's primary election in the rearview mirror, candidates are shifting their focus to the general election, which is just 90 days away. The race for governor is heating up with a 2018 rematch of Ned Lamont vs. Bob Stefanowski.

Over the next three months, these bitter rivals will reunite on the debate stage and in the ballot box come November. And on Wednesday, before the primary dust had settled, Gov. Lamont went on offense.

“Leora Levy and Bob Stefanowski and Donald Trump are like that,” said Lamont as he held three fingers side by side. Trump and Biden aren’t literally on the ballot this November, but some say they are, figuratively.

“I think Joe Biden is on the ballot in November,” said Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto.

Stefanowski was endorsed by President Trump in 2018. That was also when then Vice President Biden came to Connecticut to campaign for Lamont.

“I don’t care about a lot of out-of-towners coming in,” said Lamont Wednesday.

In a statement, Stefanowski said, “Expect Governor Lamont to continue to put politics over people, focusing on imaginary election ballots rather than the person in Connecticut who can’t afford to buy groceries today.”

Lamont simultaneously slammed Republicans, saying, “There’s nothing compassionate about this next generation of Republicans who are taking over the Republican Party even in Connecticut,” while also extending an olive branch. “We're going to be going right to those moderate Republicans, right to those independents. I think this new Republican Party has left them behind.”

Proto remarked on why he thinks Lamont is talking so much about political parties.

“If he talks about the issues that people are talking about at the kitchen table every night he loses," Proto said. "He’s failed Connecticut. He’s made it unaffordable.”

In the battle for who sits in the corner office under the gold dome, Lamont touted his accomplishments like delivering balanced budgets on time while Stefanowski says he will crack down on crime.

