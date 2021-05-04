Connecticut to get grants withheld by Trump administration

The decision ends a lawsuit filed by seven states, including Connecticut that argued that conditions on those grants interfered with the rights of states.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will receive $6.4 million in federal law enforcement grants that had been withheld by the Trump administration in a dispute over immigration enforcement.

Attorney General William Tong says the Biden administration has rescinded conditions placed on the funding in 2017 that would have forced states to do such things as allow the federal Department of Homeland Security access to any immigrant being held in a state correctional facility.

“Today’s action ends years of needless litigation and finally frees millions of dollars in wrongly-withheld funding to state and local law enforcement. The federal government was wrong in attempting to force Connecticut police to devote their time and attention to federal immigration enforcement. Police have had their hands more than full addressing serious public safety threats like gun violence, domestic violence, and the opioid epidemic, and this federal support is long overdue,” said Attorney General Tong.

The decision ends a lawsuit filed by seven states, including Connecticut that argued that conditions on those grants interfered with the rights of states and localities to set their own law enforcement policies.

