Second District: Joe Courtney vs. Justin Anderson

The seven term Congressman is up against a veteran who served in Afghanistan.

In 2006, Joe Courtney, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in one of the closest state races in recent history with a margin of under 100 votes. He has served seven terms.

Courtney lives in Vernon. He graduated from Tufts University and University of Connecticut School of Law. He is married, with two kids

He currently serves as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and has fought for Navy contracts for Electric boat.

He has worked on securing funds for homeowners with crumbling foundations in Eastern Connecticut.

Justin Anderson is running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the Second District.

Anderson served as a Lieutenant Colonel who earned the Bronze Star while serving in Afghanistan. He was a corrections officer for the state of Connecticut. He is a current member on the Planning and Zoning Commission of East Haddam.

According to his campaign website, he stated, “There are many who will simply not be affected by the coronavirus. The long-term effects of economic shutdown and social isolation will take a large toll on our citizens”

He has advocated for law enforcement funding, and opposes a single payer healthcare system