Third District: Rosa DeLauro vs Margaret Streicker

The 15 term Congresswoman is up against a Milford real estate developer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Rosa DeLauro was first elected to the U.S. Congress in 1990. She has served 15 terms and is the state longest currently serving U.S. Representative. She is a Democrat.

DeLauro grew up in New Haven, and is a graduate of Columbia University, London School of Economics and Marymount College. She held several positions for U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd, and was the executive director for EMILY’s List, a fundraising organization for women candidates. She is married with three children, and has six grandchildren

DeLauro currently serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Budget.

According to her website, she is focused on economic recovery, healthcare and has long pushed for more stricter safety regulations.

Margaret Streicker is running as the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the third district. She is a real estate developer who lives in Milford. She is single and has four children.

Streicker has funded her own campaign for the most part, and ads for both candidates have traded accusations.

Streicker’s web site shows her top priorities as healthcare, seniors and reducing taxes.