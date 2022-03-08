Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

The two GOP candidates feel similarly about the economy, parents’ rights and making America energy independent, but differ on social issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9.

The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.

All five of the state’s current U.S. House representatives are Democrats–the last Connecticut Republican to serve in Congress, Chris Shays lost to Himes in the 2008 election.

Now, two Fourth District Republican candidates are looking to break this blue streak.

The two GOP candidates vying for a spot on the ballot in November are Michael Goldstein and Jayme Stevenson.

Stevenson, the endorsed party candidate, previously served as Darien’s first selectwoman and appeared as a lieutenant governor candidate in the 2018 Republican primary.

“It was time for me to step up and be a voice of change,” she said. “If we keep electing the same leaders in Washington, you're going to get the same result and I can tell you every day, we hear from people and business owners that they can't tolerate what's happening in America anymore.”

A Greenwich resident and physician, Goldstein has no prior political experience but says he garnered support when he submitted a petition of around 2,000 signatures to make it on the ballot.

“Since things are going in the wrong direction, and a lot of things I said, ‘Well, I've got three choices. I can complain, do nothing or try to change things and I decided to pick the last choice and actually run for office,’” Goldstein said.

The two feel similarly about the economy, parents’ rights and making America energy independent.

“If you don't lower energy costs, it's really hard to basically make things more affordable,” said Goldstein. “If we can't control energy costs, it's gonna be really hard to control inflation.”

“We need to make sure that we can ignite the fossil fuel industry here in the United States so we can again, be energy independent, but at the same time pursuing all of the goals that we have to have cleaner energy,” added Stevenson.

Both candidates also support the Second Amendment, though Stevenson says she would have voted for the recent Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, while Goldstein says no.

Their beliefs split on reproductive rights.

“I don't think if looking at as a lawyer and looking at the Supreme Court decision, I don't think it's a federal issue,” Goldstein said. “I believe it's a state issue, number one.”

When asked if he thinks the U.S. Supreme Court was correct in voting to overturn Roe v. Wade, he said, “Everybody looks at it from this irrational perspective, but if you look at what actually they did, the Supreme Court said we don't write the law, the legislature's write the law. So it's up to the people of Connecticut to decide on the abortion laws that they want, as a people and I don't think returning power to the people is a harmful thing.”

Goldstein added he would call himself pro-life, but he also believes it's not his opinion that matters. “It's the opinion of the people in this state,” he said. “I mean, you can never impose your opinion on other people.”

Stevenson calls the Supreme Court’s decision “a tough one.”

“I believe in states’ rights, so I understand from a legal perspective, why the Supreme Court made that decision,” she said, “but now we've created a system of medical inequality across the United States. I believe that we need to continue the conversation at the federal level to correct that wrong. Women are the only class of people right now that have that medical inequality and that's a real problem for me.”

She said if she were elected to the House, she would welcome the conversation of codifying reproductive rights in federal law. “I likely would because I believe strongly in women's rights,” Stevenson continued.

FOX61 reached out to Rep. Himes, but his office said he’s traveling and unable to provide comment.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.