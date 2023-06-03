'Contraceptive deserts' | Women's issues take center stage among state lawmakers

There is bipartisan support for a bill that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control to women.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Women’s History Month gets well underway this March, women’s contraceptive issues took center stage at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Monday.

The legislature’s public committee heard dozens of testimonies as it considers two measures aimed at modernizing birth control for women in Connecticut.

Pharmacists became the go-to place for vaccines, administering more than 300 million COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. In Connecticut, pharmacists could also become the go-to for birth control as well.

“Pharmacists are the most accessible of all healthcare providers. [About] 95% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy," said Pharmacy Association CEO Nathan Tinker. "About 180,000 women in our state actually live in what’s thought of as contraceptive deserts."

Tinker was among the experts testifying in front of the legislature’s Public Health Committee on Monday in support of a bill that will allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives—saving women a trip to the doctor’s office.

This is the first time the topic is on the table in Connecticut, but it has been in place in California since 2016. Tinker said Connecticut’s northwest corner where Sharon Hospital is seeking to consolidate maternal services is now among the state’s so-called “contraceptive deserts.”

Lawmakers expressed bipartisan support for the measure.

"Twenty-two other states have already passed this legislation without any issues so we’re going to go through the process and flush out the issues people have with this legislation and hopefully give women better access to birth control in the state of Connecticut," said Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, a Republican from Seymour.

Sen. Saud Anwar, D, South Windsor, said, “There are some illnesses and conditions where there could be side effects and complications so we’re trying to make sure that while we improve the access, we do not end up causing any complications."

The bill even inspired one lawmaker to provide supportive testimony in a rare reversal of roles.

“Any opportunity the legislature has to testify on legislation that has bipartisan support, we should take advantage of that opportunity," said Aundre Bumgardner, D, Groton.

The proposal would require additional training for Connecticut pharmacists to ensure they check for risk factors before writing prescriptions. Lawmakers also considering a bill that would allow the morning-after pill or Plan B to be dispensed from vending-style machines.

