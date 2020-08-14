CT Attorney General: President Trump is 'gutting' the U.S. Postal Service to 'hijack' election

Attorney General Tong says there's is so much more at stake than the presidential election if residents see delays in mail.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong issued a statement Friday regarding President Donald Trump’s admission this week that efforts to starve the U.S. Postal Service of money are connected to the November election.

Trump said Thursday that the reason was to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the presidency.

In a statement release Friday, AG Tong said:

“Donald Trump finally admitted what we all knew to be true—he is gutting the U.S. Postal Service in order to block Americans from voting during a raging pandemic. He knows his polling. He knows his best chance of winning at this point is if people can’t vote. But we’re not going to let him hijack this election. I am actively engaged in discussions with attorneys general across the nation to mount a vigorous legal defense of our postal service and the legitimacy of our election,” said Attorney General Tong. “If you have experienced a mail slow down or problems with mail delivery as a result of Donald Trump’s sabotage of the postal service, please report that immediately to my office. We need evidence and examples as we build the strongest possible case.”



The president explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill.

Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won't have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

AG Tong says there's is so much more at stake than the presidential election. People should be aware of delays in receiving:

Ballots

Social security checks

Information from child's schools

Personal finances/bills

Medication

Connecticut residents are urged to alert the Office of the Attorney General if they experience long wait times for those items.

Trump's statements, including the false claim that Democrats are seeking universal mail-in voting, come as he is searching for a strategy to gain an advantage in his November matchup against Joe Biden. He's pairing the tough Postal Service stance in congressional negotiations with an increasingly robust mail-in -voting legal fight in states that could decide the election.

AG Tong spoke with FOX61's Carmen Chau Friday following his remarks on Trump's ongoing efforts. Listen below.