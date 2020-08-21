CT Democrats take over Dunkin' Donuts Park for DNC watch party

state leaders including Governor Ned Lamont, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and more gathered to support for Biden and Harris.

HARTFORD, Conn — In Hartford, state leaders celebrated -while social distancing- the nomination of Presidential Nominee Joe Biden during a watch party for the Democratic National Convention taking over Dunkin Donuts Park.

Democratic delegates from across Connecticut joined state leaders including Governor Ned Lamont, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and more gathered to support Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris.

“I know they’re going to bring competence and compassion and character to the oval office,” Bysiewicz said.

Attendees all expressed a need for change in the oval office, which they say the democratic pair is capable of achieving.

“In Hartford, which is where I live, for black and brown residents who are worried about their future in this country, it's a sign of assurance that this country is with them,” Arunan Arulampalam -Deputy Commissioner of the State Dept. Consumer Protection said.

Attorney General William Tong also emphasized the importance of absentee ballot voting for the upcoming election and calling out Trump's efforts to undermine the U.S. Postal Service.

“This election focuses on that issue more than anything, frankly, the integrity of our election and making sure this election is fair, transparent and accurate,” Tong said.