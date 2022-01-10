CT GOP urges redrawing of 1st Congressional District lines

The GOP has also submitted a primary plan that would — like the Democratic plan — make relatively few changes to the boundaries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Republicans are pushing an alternate plan to eliminate what they call congressional district gerrymandering benefitting Democrats.

GOP leaders urged an expert overseeing the redrawing of congressional district lines Monday to change the boundaries of the 1st District.

The "lobster claw” shape of the heavily Democratic reaches from the Hartford area into Republican-leaning parts of northwestern Connecticut.

Democrats deny the current boundaries unfairly benefit them.

The expert overseeing the boundary changes has until Jan. 18 to submit his plan to the state Supreme Court.

