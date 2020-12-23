CT leaders applaud Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona nomination for Secretary of Education

President-elect Joe Biden's camp made the announcement Tuesday. Cardona is a Meriden native and worked in the city's school system.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Tuesday, December 22, Connecticut Education Commissioner and Meriden Native, Miguel Cardona, was nominated by President-Elect Joe Biden to serve as his Secretary of Education.

Cardona is a former fourth grade Meriden Public School teacher who became the youngest principal in Connecticut. He then rose to assistant superintendent of schools for Meriden, before being nominated by Governor Ned Lamont for the state's Education Commissioner in 2019.

Connecticut state leaders and legislatures applauded Biden's decision and praised Cardona for his experience in the education system. If Cardona's nomination is approved, he will replace Betsey DeVos.

Below are CT leaders' comments.

Representative Jahana Hayes:

“It is with great support and enthusiasm I extend my warmest congratulations to Commissioner Cardona. I am excited this vital role will be filled by a fellow educator from my home state. I am more than confident Commissioner Cardona will bring a distinctive ability to effectively address the current education challenges America’s students and teachers are facing.

“Commissioner Cardona has a full understanding of the need for full equity in education and his commitment to students and public education is a welcome shift, especially during these times.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Cardona in our shared values to strengthen our nation’s education system.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal:

“This selection would send an inspiring message to Connecticut’s children, especially all who start school speaking another language: there is no limit to how far you can go as a leader. Miguel Cardona is a son of Meriden’s public schools and state universities, a hands-on teacher and manager, and a leader of vision and courage who can help federal education policy recover from its current catastrophic failures. He has the personal experience, knowledge, and skills necessary to reverse the damage caused in the last four years by this administration’s malign neglect of public education. He would be missed in Connecticut, but his selection would be a tremendous benefit to the entire nation.”

Representative John Larson:

“Dr. Miguel Cardona is an outstanding choice for Education Secretary. I’m excited to see a fellow Central Connecticut State University alum and teacher join the Biden Administration. Dr. Cardona has been a fantastic leader of the Connecticut Department of Education, especially during the pandemic. I know he will do an excellent job as the U.S. Secretary of Education. It will be nice to have someone who values public education once again leading us nationally. Congratulations Dr. Cardona!”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz:

“Miguel Cardona’s personal experience exemplifies the power of public education. As Connecticut’s top education official, Miguel has been a fierce champion for inclusivity and equity by making sure that every student has the opportunity to learn the rich diversity of our state and nation. Over the past year, I've had the opportunity to work with Commissioner Cardona to address and close our opportunity gap. When faced with a global health pandemic, he created the blueprint for how to reopen our schools safely without compromising the health of educators, administrators, staff and students. As a graduate of public schools, public colleges, and as a public school educator, he has seen firsthand the positive impact a teacher can have on a student's life. Throughout his own career, he has shown that with hard work, determination and tenacity, there is no obstacle too big to conquer. And that is what he will do as U.S. Secretary of Education. He will create opportunities for all of our nation’s children and will ensure that every student’s dreams are within reach. Congratulations to Commissioner Cardona! We can’t wait to see what you accomplish as you serve our country."

Senator Chris Murphy:

“Joe Biden hit a home run. My friend Miguel Cardona is everything you would want in a Secretary of Education. He’s a great teacher, a fighter for educational equity, and a consensus builder. These values will be essential to solving the myriad of challenges facing him when he gets to Washington, including helping our schools operate safely as we navigate out of the pandemic, addressing the inequities that have been exacerbated during the pandemic, and undoing Betsy DeVos’s disastrous attacks on public education. But, if there’s anyone who can rise to the occasion, it’s Miguel. I’m looking forward to welcoming him to Washington ahead of his confirmation."

Governor Ned Lamont:

Congratulations to @EducateCT Commissioner Miguel Cardona (@teachcardona) on his nomination by President-Elect @JoeBiden as Secretary of @usedgov!



He's been a great member of our team, and I couldn't be more proud. @Transition46



🔗https://t.co/dmtewQrEMw pic.twitter.com/XGki1UdsrW — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) December 23, 2020