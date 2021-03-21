CT political icon Biagio “Billy” Ciotto dead at 91

Former State Senator, Ass't. DMV Commissioner, and aid to Congressman John Larson remembered as public servant, mentor to many.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A sad day for Connecticut, as a longtime figure in local politics, and a staple at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, Biagio "Billy" Ciotto has died. People woke up to the news of Ciotto's passing today from Parkinson's disease, an illness he was battling for a long time.

His fellow colleagues and constituents say Ciotto played many roles in his service to the state, and he played them well. He was a state senator for 12 years, an aide to Congressman John Larson for the last 14 years. Most notably, he spent more than 40 years as a deputy commissioner at the Department of Motor Vehicles. A building at DMV headquarters now bears his name.

FOX61's Carmen Chau spoke with former State Senator Paul Doyle, who was one of many people Ciotto mentored.

"He was just such a special people-person and he connected with people so much. So on the campaign trail or anywhere, he was thoughtful but everybody I spoke with today who called me, everyone had a story of how Billy touched them. And one of his unbelievable traits was he remembered everybody's names and relatives, but he also made a special connection or touch with people like with a reporter, like in your profession. Stay strong, keep connected and stay honest. He just touched people. It was the best way to describe him."

I was 17 and interested in politics. I was told the guy to call was Billy Ciotto. He put me in charge of lawn signs for the 1991 local races, took me under his wing, and for the next 30 yrs, including the time we spent as State Senate colleagues, never left my side. RIP friend. pic.twitter.com/ugrwCP73WF — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 20, 2021

“Connecticut has lost a giant today and the consummate public servant in Billy Ciotto," said Governor Ned Lamont in a statement. "A legend who had an impact on countless lives, Connecticut is better for having had him serving on behalf of our state. He was a champion for the people of Connecticut, dedicating over half a century to public service in numerous leadership roles. To know Billy was to love him, and as a state, we couldn’t be more saddened by his passing. His life, upbringing, and dedication to making the lives of people in Connecticut better is something we should all strive toward."

Ciotto had served on the staff of U.S. Representative John Larson since 2007. The Congressman said, “Heaven will never be the same now that Billy will be holding court there (with an unlit cigar in his hand, of course). We are all saddened by the passing of one of the most unique human beings that I have had the honor and pleasure of knowing and working with. Billy Ciotto epitomized public service, he lived to serve his community. He went above and beyond public service every single day and communicated on a level with people that was genuine, sincere, straightforward, and honest. You never had to worry where Billy was coming from, he gave it to you straight. He was compassionate, understanding, and has probably helped more individuals in his life than any public servant that I can recall."