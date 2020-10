The GOP party chairman told FOX61 Tuesday. His term will be up in June of 2021. Romano has served as chairman since 2015.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Derby native and the Chairman for the Connecticut Republican Party J.R. Romano has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Romano served as a political director for over six years under three Republican Chairmen. At 25, the Trinity College alum ran for state Representative eventually losing by just 100 votes.

He was elected in 2015 as the chairman of the CT GOP. His term is up in June 2021.