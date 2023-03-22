Deadline nears for CT lawmakers vote on bill allocating funds for out-of-state people seeking abortions

The Human Services Committee has until Thursday to vote on the bill for it to move to the General Assembly

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — In Connecticut, abortion rights are protected by law. You don’t have to be from the state to receive abortion care here.

However, a bill lawmakers are considering, would take that one step further, allocating funds to help pay for that care, for patients from other states.

"Which would spend $2 million of your taxpayer funds to fly poor women from the pro-life states to Connecticut to get their abortions on your dime," said Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut.

A crowd of hundreds of people participating in a March for Life at the state capitol on Wednesday showed their disapproval of the legislation.

"Instead of using taxpayer dollars to end the life of vulnerable unborn children we should be using that money to provide support and services to women, children, and families in need in Connecticut," said Erin Getz, state march director.

The Human Services Committee has until Thursday to vote on the bill for it to be able to move to the general assembly.

State representative Matt Blumenthal is part of the Reproductive Rights Caucus and is among those who support the bill.

"What this bill seeks to do is first to ensure that the medical professionals that are providing that care get compensated for it but also to ensure that we are doing our part to ensure that these individuals get the care that they need and deserve," he said.

After Roe vs. Wade was overturned, Governor Ned Lamont reaffirmed his commitment to keeping abortions legal in Connecticut. As other states try to do the opposite, advocates argue this bill could provide people in need with critical care.

"I think expanding access to the healthcare surrounding reproductive and abortion care saves lives," said Katherine Olsen, a student counter-protesting the March for Life.

The Human Services Committee is set to meet at 10:30 on Thursday morning.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.