'Democracy will survive;' Connecticut Republican leaders condemn U.S. Capitol attacks

HARTFORD, Conn — Thursday, America was quite literally picking up the pieces after the pillars of Democracy were shaken to their core following a siege of the U.S. Capitol. Democrats and Republicans alike are joining forces to condemn the action and heal the nation.

Joe Visconti, a former state Rep, candidate for Governor and political activist from Hartford was among the masses who gathered on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, although he never stormed it. Visconti called Wednesday both the last stand and a new beginning. "This is the beginning of a new movement. A lot of those people who were not part of the Tea Party kind of want to resurrect it," he said.

Guns drawn at the door of the people’s house, an insurrectionist sitting at the well, a member of the mob in the private office of the speaker. These are all images that will define the bitter end of a tumultuous presidency.

State Rep. Vincent Candelora said, "What would make me sad is if I didn’t see at least our federal officials condemning what happened, so I think you are seeing Republicans and Democrats joining together. Recognizing that for a President to refuse a peaceful transition and to even this type of behavior is reprehensible."

Candelora is Connecticut’s new Republican leader in the House. He was sworn in just hours before the siege to a chorus of protestors at the Connecticut Capitol. "It was the first time in my recollection that that type of occurrence happened on opening day. My wife turned to me and said are we going to be safe in here and I said that’s a crazy question. Then 3 hours later walking out and watching the news," he said.

Similarly, the new Republican State Senate leader told FOX61 Connecticut will hold ourselves to a higher standard. "What we saw was civil discourse turn into violence and there is no place in America and American politics and American discourse for violence," remarked State Sen. Kevin Kelly.

As conspiracy theories swirl and rumor and speculation threaten to blur the line between fantasy and reality, Lady Liberty’s torch still beckons the huddled masses to a free society, a Republic, if we can keep it. "Democracy will survive. At the end of the day, I think this is a form of government that people not only here but people around the world respect and envy," said Sen. Kelly.