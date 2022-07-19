Democrat congressional candidate challenges ballot access laws

“Today’s a huge day for democracy,” said Muad Hrezi.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday, 1st Congressional District candidate Muad Hrezi appeared in court to challenge what he calls the “most restrictive ballot-access laws in the country.”

“Today’s a huge day for democracy,” Hrezi said.

In June, Hartford Superior Court Judge Cesar A. Noble denied the 27-year-old Democrat’s request to be put on the August primary ballot.

Hrezi didn’t get enough signatures to qualify for the congressional primary, missing the 3,833 threshold by just over 500.

He blames the Secretary of the State for the shortfall, saying the office sent him his paperwork two days late, but the state disagrees.

In his June ruling, Noble determined Hrezi could have picked up the forms in person instead of waiting for them via email.

“I think the state should be held accountable for violating its own agreement that it had made with a candidate,” said Hrezi.

Tuesday’s hearing is for a new case, challenging the constitutionality of the ballot access laws.

Despite losing his first case, Hrezi is confident, hoping for a victory so he can face off against fellow Democrat U.S. Rep. John Larson in the August primary.

“The reason these laws are important are not because they affect my campaign, but because it affects voters in this district and across the state,” Hrezi said. “Voters don't get to vote for their candidate of choice because of these ballot access laws.”

In 24 years in office, Larson never faced a primary challenger.

In a statement, Larson's campaign wrote, “This matter should be litigated in the courtroom alone. Congressman Larson’s focus is on doing the job he was elected to do.”

A spokesperson for the Secretary of the State’s office said they don’t comment on active litigation.

If Hrezi’s campaign loses again in court this week, they plan to appeal the June decision. If they’re successful, Hrezi says this could delay the primary election until August 30.

