Derby mayoral candidate arraigned in federal court, charged in connection to January 6 insurrection

“I think the evidence that will be presented will show that I am innocent, so I still stand by that,” said Gino DiGiovanni.

DERBY, Conn. — A Derby GOP alderman and mayoral candidate is being charged with four misdemeanor charges after he was arraigned in federal court today in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

Gino DiGiovanni was charged with two counts of entering and remaining on restrictive grounds, one count of picketing and parading on capitol grounds, and one count of disorderly conduct.

He and his lawyer spoke out after the arraignment.

“Democrat, republican, independent, it doesn’t matter. He is a good person and has been a good citizen,” said Martin Minnella.

DiGiovanni is also the Republican mayoral candidate running for the mayor of Derby. His lawyer said they’ve known his day in court would be coming for almost a year but did not think it would be three weeks before the primary elections.

“It’s an inopportune time. We were waiting for this at least until January,” said Minnella.

DiGiovanni admits that he entered the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 riots but claims that he didn’t damage or break anything.

As part of his release, he must give up his weapons and passports and he’s ordered to stay away from the District of Columbia, other than to appear in court.

“We hope that the public will understand that he was just a man expressing his views and his political persuasion and he is not a criminal in any sense,” said Minnella.

One big question is will this impact how the primary election goes? Experts said it depends.

“His opponent now has a big negative thing to use against him in this campaign. So, it’s going to be a war of words and it going to depend on who the voters believe in terms of their ability to lead the city of Derby,” said University of New Haven Political science professor, Dr. Trish Crouse. "If he is convicted on all counts there’s a possibility that he can serve up to three years in prison. His lawyer said his next court date is in three weeks, around the same time as the primary election.

