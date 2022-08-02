2022 Connecticut election: Who is running for state Attorney General?

There is a Democratic incumbent and a Republican candidate on the ballot for Attorney General.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Attorney General focuses on protecting Connecticut's public interests. They also serve as a legal counsel for all of the state agencies.

As the primaries approach, there is a Democratic incumbent looking to continue his time as AG. There are no challengers from the left to make for a true Democrat primary race in August, but there is one Republican candidate ready to represent their party in this summertime election as well as in the November election.

Who is on the ticket?

William Tong is the Democratic incumbent candidate for Attorney General. He announced his reelection campaign in March 2022.

In terms of serving the state's public interests, Tong said he aims to protect state residents, families and consumers.

His reelection campaign highlights his work as AG since 2019, which includes ordering utility companies to reimburse consumers affected by Tropical Storm Isaias and his involvement in the Purdue Pharma settlement, which left the company accountable for its part in the opioid crisis.

Tong has also taken an aim to social media, investigating digital platforms and ensuring its users, which sometimes are young kids, are safe.

The current Attorney General also keeps an eye on the plethora of scams consumers may come across, including robocalls and price gouging.

"I have been honored to serve as your Attorney General and look forward to continuing my efforts to protect the people of our state. I know Connecticut families are strong, but it is my job to help make us stronger. I hope to earn your support to continue this important work," Tong said in an open letter on his campaign website.

Jessica Kordas is a Republican candidate for Attorney General. She is an attorney based in New Canaan for The Maddox Law Firm, LLC.

Kordas has campaigned with the slogan, "Freedom is not negotiable." She hopes to "finally change CT for the better."

Kordas views the position for Attorney General as being a lawyer "for the people," not the "governor's lawyer," and aims to "make sure Connecticut’s largest law firm goes back to its main focus...An advocate and a lawyer for all citizens in the state of Connecticut."

In May, she was endorsed by the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Connecticut. The Assembly said they have confidence in her to protect Connecticut's freedoms, which they said could include freedom of speech, right to bear arms, religious freedoms, or rights to parents to have input in their child's education.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.