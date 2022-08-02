2022 Connecticut elections guide: Who is running for U.S. House?

All of the current U.S. House congressmen are incumbent Democrats. There are Republican candidates hoping to turn those seats red.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Currently, all five of Connecticut's seats in Washington's House of Representatives are held by Democrats, all vying for another term. There are Republican candidates hoping to turn those seats red this November. Some districts will see primary races among the two parties come Aug. 9.

District 1

The Republican and Democratic primary races for the First Congressional District seat have been canceled.

John Larson is an incumbent Democrat who has held his seat on the House floor since 1999.

Larson vows to continue to support Connecticut's families, strengthen unions, and increase economic opportunities for cities and local business owners.

Back in 2010, Larson worked closely with President Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act and hopes to continue health care reform. He's working on a “Medicare for All Who Want It” plan, an affordable, high-quality public health care option through Medicare.

Larson proposed Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust to keep Social Security a public entity. He hopes it will get passed through the legislature in the next few months or so.

Throughout his time in office and current campaign, Larson has garnered many endorsements from Connecticut's top leaders, including Connecticut's other fellow U.S. Representatives.

Larry Lazor is on the Republican ticket.

Lazor calls himself a "moderate Republican who believes we all benefit from a strong economy and promotion of business development."

He sees potential in Connecticut and across the nation to build a stronger economy, keeping support for families in tandem. Part of why he believes the economy is not as strong as it could be is because of the high taxes and debt in Connecticut, as well as the rising national debt, as "the federal government continues to spend at an alarming rate."

As a physician, Lazor said health care will be a top priority for him if elected to Congress. He believes "everyone needs affordable healthcare," but not through a single-payer system. He hopes to make health care and prescription drugs more accessible and affordable, especially for those with pre-existing conditions and senior citizens.

When it comes to educating Connecticut's children, Lazor believes early education, summer school, and many other education programs should be affordable and accessible, and he advocates for year-round learning with strong summer school programs.

He has been an OB/GYN physician at Hartford Hospital since 1990.

District 2

There is no primary race for the Second Congressional District seat.

Joe Courtney of Vernon is an incumbent Democrat on the ticket. He has been a U.S. Congressman since 2006.

During his time in office, he said he has worked to grow "Made in America" jobs in Connecticut and across the nation.

He also secured federal funding to grow jobs and production at Electric Boat in Groton.

Mike France of Ledyard is a Republican on the ticket.

He is a retired Naval Officer and is currently the state representative for the 42nd District of Connecticut. He was also elected to the Ledyard Town Council in 2011. He earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southern California.

He is also Chair of the Connecticut General Assembly Conservative Caucus.

Using his experience, he hopes to protect American jobs as Congressman.

District 3

There is no primary race for the Third Congressional District seat.

Rosa DeLauro is an incumbent Democrat and has held the seat for the 3rd District since 1990. She is currently Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

DeLauro is a proud supporter of the Affordable Care Act, saying that the act helps middle-class citizens, small businesses and the overall economy by providing access to affordable health care while reducing long-term health coverage costs.

DeLauro is also a strong advocate for women's health and women's rights. She fought for legislation that prevents insurance companies from considering those who have had a child or C-section or have been a victim of domestic violence a "preexisting condition," which she said previously resulted in higher charges.

She continues to fight for equal pay for women. In 2009 and again in 2021, she proposed the Paycheck Fairness Act. The bill since passed in the House in April 2021.

DeLauro will also continue to support the protection of women's reproductive rights and expand access to family planning services and contraception.

The top priority for DeLauro is creating middle-class jobs for Connecticut citizens and across the country, with a focus on jobs in small businesses, research and education. She also believes in investing in public works projects is a key part of "turning the economy around."

DeLauro has supported many national public programs to strengthen early education. She has worked to increase funding for Head Start -- an early childhood development program -- reform No Child Left Behind, and voted to enact the Every Student Success Act, which passed in the Obama administration.

Lesley DeNardis of Hamden is a Republican candidate. The three main issues she is tackling for her campaign are strengthening the economy, supporting law enforcement, and protecting individual liberty.

As gas and food prices soar, she vows to oppose "wasteful and unnecessary spending."

She taught political science at Sacred Heart University and directed the Institute for Public Policy at the university.

Her father, Lawrence J. DeNardis, happened to serve as a Republican congressman for the third district from 1981-1983.

District 4

There is a primary race in the Republican party for the Fourth Congressional District seat. This district covers most of Fairfield County and some of New Haven County.

Jim Himes is an incumbent Democrat who has served as the state's 4th District Representative for seven terms. He is currently chair of the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

While in office, Hines has "introduced legislation to prevent abusers from buying, selling, or possessing firearms and supported a bill to expand safe storage requirements," after the deaths of Connecticut residents Lori Jackson and Ethan Song. He has also supported gun shortage legislation as well as the Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act.

Hines co-sponsored the Women's Health Protection Act, which passed in the house in September 2021, but did not pass the Senate with a 46-48 vote.

"I strongly support reproductive freedom and have stood against efforts to roll back that freedom. That freedom is, regretfully, in peril," Himes said of a women's right to an abortion on his website.

He recently published a proposal for how the U.S. could go about establishing and handing a central bank for digital currency, as cryptocurrencies make their way around the internet and Wall Street.

Republican race:

Michael Goldstein of Greenwich is a Board Certified Physician running in the Republican primary race to represent the 4th district.

As a Congressman, Goldstein aims to curb inflation, protect constitutional rights, parental rights and choice in schools, secure the U.S. borders, protect health care workers, and American energy independence.

When it comes to a women's right to an abortion, Goldstein applauded the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying that now, "each state has the right to determine its own abortion policy."

"As a physician, I understand that the unborn child has a developed neurological system at 14 weeks gestation," Goldstein said in a blog post on his campaign website.

Goldstein is against late-term abortions, calling them "barbaric and inhumane."

On his campaign website homepage, he claims "The new gun legislation increases healthcare costs," though he does not specify which legislation, state or federal, he is referring to and does not elaborate on how it has increased healthcare costs.

He has been endorsed by the Connecticut Republican Assembly and Take Back CT.

Jayme Stevenson is running in the Republican primary race to represent the 4th district.

Her priorities as Congresswoman include reducing state and local taxes, making American energy independent, supporting police with training coupled with community-based strategies, and bring school curriculum oversight back into towns and cities, and giving parents a choice in their children's education.

She adds that "School Resource Officers (SRO) are beneficial and essential in public schools."

She hopes to restore a women's right to an abortion at the federal level if elected.

“No matter a woman’s views on the deeply personal abortion issue, women are afraid and frustrated, and they feel as if their voices no longer matter. In short, they’re feeling “less than.” And that’s not acceptable," She said in a campaign statement.

"We must work with parents and young adults, so women and men are informed and aware of all the options available to avoid an unwanted pregnancy," she added.

She is Darien's former First Selectman, who did not seek re-election in 2021.

District 5

The primary election for the Fifth Congressional District seat has been canceled; an incumbent Democrat and a Republican candidate are vying for the seat on the House floor.

Jahana Hayes is an incumbent Democrat seeking another term representing the 5th district.

In the House, she is a member of the Education and Labor Committee. As a Congresswoman and committee member, she has supported providing funding for school building infrastructure and education for early childhood and special education programs. She also continues to highlight the need to support teachers, such as advocating for raising teacher salaries.

She also supports needs in higher education, such as the College Affordability Act, which was reported to the House back in 2020, and the expansion of career training, tech education and apprenticeships.

Hayes supports expanding affordable health care. She was a co-sponsor of the Medical for All Act, which Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced in 2019. She also supports lowering prescription drug costs through Medicare, combating the opioid epidemic by providing Naloxone to first responders across the country, and protecting women's reproductive rights.

When it comes to the economy, Hayes keeps Connecticut workers and the communities they serve in front of mind.

She continuously supports legislation that ensures living wages, protects current and forming unions, provides equal pay and ensures pension protection. She also supports legislation for small business loans and grants.

Before taking office, Hayes was an educator for Waterbury Public Schools and was named National Teacher of the Year in 2016.

George Logan is a Republican running to represent the 5th district.

As a congressman, Logan hopes to improve Connecticut's affordability, strengthen and maintain fiscal stability, support small businesses, and provide opportunities in education that are not "one size fits all."

Also calls for "radical sensibility" instead of "radical partisanship," saying the "status quo" isn't working for Connecticut or in Washington and that it's time to bring new people onto the House floor.

Logan has received many endorsements from Republican town committee groups and individual members from around the 5th district as well as several state legislators and municipal leaders, like New Britain mayor Erin Stewart.

He was elected as Connecticut state senator for District 17 in 2017 and served for two terms.

Logan considers himself an example of the American Dream. His grandparents immigrated from Jamaica to Guatemala, and his parents then left Guatemala for America. Logan went on to graduate from Trinity College with a bachelor's in engineering. and then to the University of Bridgeport for a master's in mechanical engineering. He has worked for Aquarion Water Company for nearly 30 years, now in community relations.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

