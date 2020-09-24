6 questions about voting on November 3

HARTFORD, Conn —
- Am I registered to vote? You can find out here
- Can I apply for an absentee ballot? The state mailed out absentee ballot applications in mid-September. If you have not received one, you can apply here You can also check to see if your absentee ballot was received here
- If I want to vote in person, where do I go? You can find that out here
- Is a driver's license or photo ID required to vote in Connecticut and does my ID need to have the address printed on it?
- More detailed information on Voter ID can be found here. Here are the highlights:
- Is a driver's license or photo ID required to vote in Connecticut? No. When you arrive at the polling place the poll worker will request that you present ID but if you do not have any than in most cases, you may sign an affidavit in lieu of presenting ID. There are several options for identification and they do not need to be a driver's license or have a photo. A Social Security card; or any pre-printed form of ID with a photograph or name and signature, or name and address is valid.
- My new driver’s license indicates that it is NOT FOR FEDERAL IDENTIFICATION. May I use it as identification at the polling place? Yes. You may continue to use your current driver’s license at the polling place when you vote. When you check-in to vote, in lieu of the driver’s license, you may also show a credit card with your name and signature, an ID with your name and photograph, or any document with your name and address such as a checkbook or a utility bill.
- Does my ID need to have the address printed on it? No. If your ID includes a photo, it does not need to include your address.
- Do I get paid time off to vote? Not by law. Your employer may have different policies in place. In Connecticut, employers cannot hinder, control, coerce, or intimidate any qualified elector from exercising the right to vote. These provisions are somewhat broad, but, they do not specifically authorize time off to vote
- What time do the polls open and close and if I’m still in line will I be able to vote? For an election or primary, polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.