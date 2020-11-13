Connecticut part of multi-state coalition calling on AG Barr to reverse decision on election investigations

They said AG Barr abruptly changed a 40-year-old U.S. Department of Justice policy that, until now, had kept the department from interfering with election results

HARTFORD, Conn — Attorney General William Tong announced Friday that he joined a coalition of 23 attorneys calling on Attorney General William Barr to reverse a decision on election investigations.

AG Tong said AG Barr abruptly changed a 40-year-old U.S. Department of Justice policy that, until now, had kept the department from interfering with election results.

The letter to AG Barr cites the attorney's “strong objection” to the policy reversal, which they said “will erode the public’s confidence in the election,” and called on him to “reverse your decision promptly.”

On Tuesday, AG Barr had authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

"The American people have voted in record numbers in a safe and secure election and have clearly chosen a new president. Despite this, Attorney General Barr issued a new directive on November 9 that U.S. attorneys may now pursue allegations of voter fraud without adhering to long-established, important guardrails. Until now, the Department of Justice has recognized that the principal responsibility for overseeing elections lies with states and has “taken care to avoid affecting the outcome of elections or even the perception of political intrusion in the electoral process,” Attorney General Tong and the coalition wrote.

“Voters decided the outcome of this election—not the candidates, not the courts, and certainly not Bill Barr. The election was transparent, accurate and fair. This is a partisan witch hunt designed to undermine public confidence in our democratic process. It’s up to the states to count and certify the vote, and the DOJ needs to follow its own long-standing procedures and stay out,” said Attorney General Tong. “It’s time to respect the will of the American people and begin the peaceful transfer of power.”

Joining Attorney General Tong signing the letter are Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Minnesota Attorney General Ellison, who co-led the letter, and the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.