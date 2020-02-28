Bernie Sanders holds rally in Springfield, Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a rally this evening in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The rally was at the MassMutual Center, Exhibition A/B. The doors opened at 6 p.m. and the event began at 7:30 p.m.
The event featured a performance by bluegrass musician Béla Fleck.
You can learn more about the event on Sanders' website.
Sanders is currently projected to win the majority of the 14 states on Super Tuesday. If he wins in South Carolina's primary this Saturday, then it would be the first time a candidate ever won the first four contests.