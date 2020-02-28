Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Springfield, Mass. today

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be holding a rally this evening in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The rally will be held at the MassMutual Center, Exhibition A/B. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.
The event will also feature a performance by bluegrass musician Béla Fleck.
You can learn more about the event on Sanders' website.
Sanders is currently projected to win the majority of the 14 states on Super Tuesday. If he wins in South Carolina's primary this Saturday, then it would be the first time a candidate ever won the first four contests.