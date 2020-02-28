Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Springfield, Mass. today

The event starts at 7:30 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be holding a rally this evening in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The rally will be held at the MassMutual Center, Exhibition A/B. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.

The event will also feature a performance by bluegrass musician Béla Fleck.

