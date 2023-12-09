Bridgeport mayor faces former political ally for Democrat ticket

Bridgeport’s Mayor Joe Ganim is trying to fend off a challenge by former pollical ally John Gomes.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It's Primary Day for some towns and cities in Connecticut ahead of November's municipal elections.

Bridgeport’s Mayor Joe Ganim is trying to fend off a challenge by former pollical ally John Gomes. The latter supported Ganim in 2019, however, now says that the city should move in a different direction.

Ganim is seeking another four-year term in office. He served as mayor from 1991 to 2003, but left office after a corruption conviction and seven years in federal prison, Ganim was re-elected in 2015 and has served ever since. He has touted the city’s economic growth, financial stability, and a better quality of life under his leadership.

Ganim previously faced a primary challenge in his 2019 re-election bid, when he narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore by 270 votes.

Meanwhile, Gomes says he is pushing for improvements in education, public safety, and a stronger partnership between the city government and the citizens of Bridgeport.

Gomes served in Ganim’s second administration as the city’s Acting Chief Administrative Officer until he was demoted in 2016 and later as an Assistant Chief Administrative Officer until his termination in July 2022. Gomes has suggested publicly that his ouster was in retaliation for being rumored as a possible mayoral hopeful.

The state's largest city has a reputation for voting controversies and ballot irregularities. So much so that there is an ongoing state investigation into absentee ballot violations by three people connected to Ganim’s 2019 campaign.

Whoever wins the Democrat ticket could face even more competition in the November general election - not just by a Republican - but also from State Sen. Marilyn Moore and political newcomer Lamond Daniels, who didn’t get enough signatures to qualify for the primary but may be on the general election ballot.

