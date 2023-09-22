Bridgeport Police restrict access to Mayor Joe Ganim’s office amid public protest for transparency and accountability

“Joe’s gotta go! Joe’s gotta go!” chanted residents outside the Margaret Morton Government Center where a protest was held Friday.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The controversy over alleged election fraud in Bridgeport took on a life of its own Friday. A public protest was held outside a public building. But then when FOX61 went inside in search of answers and accountability, access was restricted.

There's a clarion call for transparency and accountability in Bridgeport. A call that's getting louder.

“We need change in the city of Bridgeport,” said one Bridgeport resident.

The protest brought out small business owners like Joe Burns who runs PB’s Deli and Convenience.

“Enough is enough. We’ve got to get him out. He should resign today,” said Burns.

The protest also brought out former city employees like Maria Pires.

“We were all hard-working city employees with ethics and morals,” said Pires.

The protest even brought out primary candidates like Leslie Caraballo, who after seeing the surveillance video of alleged ballot stuffing, decided to remove her name from the ballot as a candidate for the board of education.

“I don’t want to walk into a seat the wrong way,” said Caraballo. “When is enough enough? Where are we going to put our minds together and say alright, let’s have the FBI step in? Because right now, the way that I am feeling, everything is rigged.

As the protest grew, building security watched from the roofline and Bridgeport Police gathered inside. They blocked access to Mayor Joe Ganim’s office on the second floor which is where FOX61 and police had an interaction. Police told FOX61 an appointment was needed and could not go up to the second floor. They referenced signs that are not backed by any statute or law. In our quest to conduct journalistic due diligence, a police Lieutenant made their intentions clear.

“If you go upstairs and security wants you removed then the Bridgeport Police Department will then step in and we have to do what we have to do.” Constitutional activist Leroy Truth or Leroy Truth Investigations asked, “Removed under what law and statute?” The lieutenant replied, “Trespassing.”

Margaret Morton Government Center is a public building. It’s funded by the taxpayers, along with the Mayor’s salary and all police officers who swear an oath to protect to defend the Constitution.

These interactions with police involved FOX61, but our free press rights are no different than any other member of the public. Rather than risk unlawful arrest, FOX61 decided to present these interactions to you, the people, to decide if anyone needs to be held accountable.

All this as a judge gets set to rule Monday if Bridgeport’s primary results should be thrown out and a new primary is held.

The full video of FOX61 reporter Matt Caron's interaction with police can be seen further down.

