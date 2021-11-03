Caroline Simmons elected Stamford mayor, Bobby Valentine concedes

Simmons will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Stamford, the state's second-largest city.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons has been elected mayor of Stamford, Connecticut.

Former MLB manager and player Bobby Valentine conceded defeat in a speech to his supporters.

The 35-year-old legislator previously defeated the two-term incumbent Democratic mayor in a September primary. She touted her experience in both state and federal government and argued she was better suited for the job than her celebrity opponent.

The election Tuesday was the first political campaign for the 71-year-old Valentine, a former Republican who ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

Valentine conceded and congratulated Simmons.

"It’s time for me to congratulate the new mayor of Stamford, Caroline Simmons. Thank you all for your support, it’s been my honor," he tweeted.

