Connecticut 2022 Election Guide: List of candidates on ballot for Connecticut state representative

Many towns and cities share representatives amongst 151 districts, and some communities even have multiple representatives.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The midterm elections are just around the corner. Your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 will help decide national, state, and local races and if early voting will be allowed going forward in Connecticut.

Are you ready to vote? If you’re not, it’s OK – the FOX61 election team is here to help you. We have broken down the ballots for you.

Here we are covering the state House races.

There are 151 state House representatives for Connecticut. Many towns and cities share districts, some communities even have multiple representatives.

These are the House districts that will be on local ballots this midterm election cycle:

An * represents an incumbent.

District 55 - Andover, Bolton, Glastonbury, Hebron, Marlborough

Wes Skorski - Democratic Party

Steve Weir - Republican Party

---

District 104 - Ansonia, Derby

*Kara Rochelle - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Josh Shuart Republican Party

---

District 50 - Ashford, Brooklyn, Eastford, Hampton, Mansfield, Pomfret, Woodstock

*Pat Boyd - Democratic Party

Aaron Soucy - Republican Party

---

District 17 - Avon, Canton

*Eleni Kavros DeGraw - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Heather Maguire - Republican Party

---

District 19 - Avon, West Hartford

*Tammy Exum - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 62 - Barkhamsted, Granby, Hartland, New Hartford

Kim Becker - Democratic Party

*Mark Anderson - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 105 - Beacon Falls, Derby, Seymour

*Nicole Klarides-Ditria - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 30 - Berlin, Southington

Denise McNair - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Donna Veach - Republican Party

---

District 83 - Berlin, Cheshire, Meriden

Jonathan "Jack" Gazzino - Democratic and Working Families Party

Lou Arata - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 89 - Bethany, Cheshire, Prospect, Waterbury

Kevin O'Leary - Democratic Party

*Lezlye Zupkus - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 2 - Bethel, Danbury

*Raghib Allie-Brennan - Democratic and Working Families Party

Jenn Lewis - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 107 - Bethel, Brookfield, Newtown

Phoebe Holmes - Democratic and Working Families Party

Martin Foncello - Republican Party

---

District 66 - Bethlehem, Litchfield, Morris, Warren, Woodbury

Matt Dyer - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Karen Reddington-Hughes - Republican Party

---

District 15 - Bloomfield, West Hartford

*Bobby Gibson - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 8 - Bolton, Columbia, Coventry, Lebanon, Tolland

Mary Ann M. Hansen - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Tim Ackert - Republican Party

---

District 48 - Bozrah, Colchester, Franklin, Lebanon

Christopher Rivers - Democratic Party

Mark DeCaprio - Republican Party

Lance Lusignan - Independent Party

---

District 98 - Branford, Guilford

Moira M. Rader - Democratic and Working Families Party

Rich DiNardo - Republican Party

---

District 102 - Branford

*Robin Comey - Democratic and Working Families Party

Ray Ingraham - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 124 - Bridgeport

*Andre F. Baker, Jr.- Democratic Party

Jose L. Quiroga - Republican Party

Michael J. Young - Independent Party

---

District 126 - Bridgeport

Fred Gee, Jr - Democratic Party

Philip E. Flynn - Republican Party

Joseph D. Thompson - New Movement Party

---

District 127 - Bridgeport

Marcus A. Brown - Democratic Party

Anthony L. Puccio - Republican Party

John F. Hennessy - Working Families Party

---

District 128 - Bridgeport

*Christopher Rosario - Democratic and Independent Party

Ramona Marquez - Republican Party

---

District 129 - Bridgeport

*Steven Stafstrom - Democratic Party

Louis T. Savino - Republican Party

---

District 130 - Bridgeport

*Antonio D. Felipe - Democratic Party

Terrence A. Sullivan - Republican Party

---

District 133 - Bridgeport, Fairfield,

*Cristin McCarthy Vahey - Democratic and Working Families Party

Michael Grant - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 69 - Bridgewater, New Milford, Roxbury, Southbury

*Cindy Harrison - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 77 - Bristol

Andrew Rasmussen-Tuller - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Cara C. Pavalock-D'Amato - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 78 - Bristol, Plymouth

Joe Hoxha - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 79 - Bristol

Mary B. Fortier - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Jennifer Van Gorder - Republican Party

---

District 47 - Brooklyn, Canterbury, Chaplin, Lisbon, Norwich, Plainfield, Scotland, Sprague

Dave Nowakowski - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Doug Dubitsky - Republican Party

---

District 76 - Burlington, Harwinton, Litchfield, Thomaston

Sharon Farmer - Democratic Party

*John Piscopo - Republican Party

---

District 103 - Cheshire, Hamden, Wallingford

*Liz Linehan - Democratic and Independent Party

Randy Raines - Republican Party

---

District 36 - Chester, Deep River, Essex, Haddam

*Christine Palm - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Chris Turkington - Republican Party

---

District 35 - Clinton, Killingworth, Thompson, Westbrook

*Christine Goupil - Democratic and Independent Party

Chris Aniskovich -Republican Party

Hugh Birdsall - Green Party

---

District 63 - Colebrook, Torrington, Winchester

Althea "Candy" Perez - Democratic Party

*Jay Case - Republican Party

---

District 64 - Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Washington

*Maria Horn - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Christopher DuPont - Republican Party

---

District 32 - Cromwell, Portland

Rose Aletta - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Christie Carpino - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 108 - Danbury, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman

Jeff Ginsburg - Democratic Party

*Patrick Callahan - Republican Party

---

District 109 - Danbury

Farley Santos - Democratic and Independent Party

Jesy Fernandez - Republican Party

---

District 110 - Danbury

*Bob Godfrey - Democratic Party

Eric Gleissner - Republican Party

---

District 138 - Danbury

*Kenneth Gucker - Democratic Party

Rachel Chaleski - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 125 - Darien, New Canaan, Stamford

Victor Alvarez - Democratic Party

*Tom O'Dea - Republican Party

---

District 141 - Darien, Norwalk

Tracy Marra - Republican and Independent Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 114 - Derby, Hamden, Orange, Woodbridge

*Mary Welander - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Daniel Cowan - Republican Party

---

District 86 - Durham, East Haven, Guilford, North Branford

*Vincent J. Candelora - Republican Party

No Democrat Party

---

District 101 - Durham, Madison,

*John-Michael Parker - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

John A. Rasimas - Republican Party

---

District 61 - East Granby, Suffield, Windsor Locks

Jim Irwin - Democratic Party

*Tami Zawistowski - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 34 - East Haddam, East Hampton, Salem

John Olin - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

*Irene Haines - Republican Party

---

District 9 - East Hartford, Manchester

*Jason Rojas - Democratic Party

Matthew Lauf - Republican Party

---

District 10 - East Hartford

*Henry J. Genga - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 11 - East Hartford, Manchester,

*Jeff Currey - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 99 - East Haven

*Joe Zullo - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 37 - East Lyme, Montville, Salem

Nick Menapace - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Holly H. Cheeseman - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 112 - Easton, Monroe, Trumbull

Sheila Papps - Democratic Party

*Tony Scott - Republican Party

---

District 135 - Easton, Redding, Weston

*Anne M. Hughes - Democratic Party

Alex Burns - Republican Party

---

District 57 - East Windsor, Ellington, Vernon

*Jaime Foster - Democratic, Griebel Frank for CT, Independent and Working Families Party

David E. Stavens - Republican Party

---

District 59 - East Windsor, Enfield,

Matt Despard - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

*Carol Hall - Republican Party

---

District 58 - Enfield

*Tom Arnone - Democratic and Working Families Party

Robert A. Hendrickson - Republican Party

---

District 132 - Fairfield

*Jennifer Leeper - Democratic Party

Brian Farnen - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 134 - Fairfield, Trumbull

Sarah Keitt - Democratic Party

Meghan McCloat - Republican Party

---

District 21 - Farmington

*Mike Demicco - Democratic and Working Families Party

Joe Capodiferro - Republican and Independent Party

--

District 22 - Farmington, Plainville, Southington

Rebecca Martinez - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Francis Rexford Cooley - Republican Party

---

District 13 - Glastonbury, Manchester

*Jason Doucette - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Donna Meier - Republican Party

---

District 31 - Glastonbury

*Jill Barry - Democratic and Independent Party

Gary Giannelli - Republican Party

---

District 149 - Greenwich, Stamford

Rachel Khanna - Democratic and Independent Party

*Kimberly Fiorello - Republican Party

---

District 150 - Greenwich

*Steve Meskers - Democratic Party

Ed J. Lopez - Republican Party

---

District 151 - Greenwich

Hector E. Arzeno - Democratic Party

Peter Sherr - Republican Party

---

District 45 - Griswold, Ledyard, Lisbon, Preston, Voluntown

Kayla Thompson - Democratic Party

*Brian Lanoue - Republican Party

---

District 40 - Groton, New London

*Christine Conley - Democratic and Working Families Party

Lauren Gauthier - Independent Party

---

District 41 - Groton, Stonington

Aundre Bumgardner - Democratic and Working Families Party

Robert Boris - Republican and Independent Party

James Francis Dunigan IV - Petitioning Candidate

---

District 88 - Hamden, Wallingford

*Joshua Elliott - Democratic and Working Families Party

Michael Pace - Republican Party

---

District 91 - Hamden

*Michael C. D'Agostino - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 94 - Hamden, New Haven

*Robyn A. Porter - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 1 - Hartford

*Matthew Ritter - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 3 - Hartford

*Minnie Gonzalez - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 4 - Hartford

*Julio A. Concepcion - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 5 - Hartford, South Windsor, Windsor

*Maryam Khan - Democratic Party

Charles Windsor Jackson, III - Republican Party

Elijah El-Hajj-Bey - Petitioning Candidate

---

District 6 - Hartford, West Hartford

*Edwin Vargas, Jr. - Democratic and Working Families Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 7 - Hartford

*Joshua Malik Hall - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 44 - Killingly, Plainfield, Sterling

Dave Randall - Democratic and Independent Party

*Anne Dubay Dauphinais - Republican Party

---

District 51 - Killingly, Putnam, Thompson

Christine Maine - Democratic Party

*Ricky L. Hayes - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 43 - Ledyard, North Stonington, Stonington

Ashley Gillece - Democratic Party

*Gregory S. Howard - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 139 - Ledyard, Montville, Norwich

*Kevin Ryan - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party

Mark Adams - Republican Party

---

District 23 - Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Westbrook

J. Colin Heffernan - Democratic Party

*Devin R. Carney - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 12 - Manchester

*Geoff Luxenberg - Democratic and Working Families Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 54 - Mansfield

*Gregg Haddad - Democratic and Working Families Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 82 - Meriden

*Michael D. Quinn - Democratic and Working Families Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 84 - Meriden

*Hilda E. Santiago - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 71 - Middlebury, Waterbury

*William J. Pizzuto - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 90 - Middlefield, Wallingford

Rebecca Hyland - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Craig C. Fishbein - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 33 - Middletown,

*Brandon Chafee - Democratic and Independent Party

Quatina Frazer - Republican Party

---

District 100 - Middletown

*Quentin S. Williams - Democratic and Working Families Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 117 - Milford, Orange, West Haven

*Charles Ferraro - Republican and Independent Party

Laura A. Fucci - Laura A. Fucci

---

District 118 - Milford

*Frank Smith - Democratic and Working Families Party

Jeffrey R. Parkin - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 119 - Milford, Orange

Mike Smith - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Kathy Kennedy - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 38 - Montville, Waterford

Nick Gauthier- Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

*Kathleen M. McCarty - Republican Party

---

District 70 - Naugatuck

Jeff Litke - Democratic Party

Seth Bronko - Republican Party

---

District 131 - Naugatuck, Oxford, Southbury

*David K. Labriola - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 24 - New Britain

*Emmanuel "Manny" Sanchez - Democratic and Working Families Party

Paul Edwards - Republican Party

Alfred P. Mayo - Write In

---

District 25 - New Britain

*Robert "Bobby" Sanchez - Democratic Party

Jerrell Hargraves - Republican Party

---

District 26 - New Britain

*Peter Tercyak - Democratic and Working Families Party

Joel Moret - Republican Party

---

District 27 - New Britain, Newington

*Gary Turco - Democratic and Working Families Party

Nancy Cappello - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 42 - New Canaan, Ridgefield, Wilton

Keith Denning - Democratic Party

Kim Healy - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 142 - New Canaan, Norwalk,

*Lucy Dathan - Democratic and Working Families Party

Donald Mastronardi - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 92 - New Haven

*Patricia Dillon - Democratic and Working Families Party

Lesley Heffel McGuirk - Petitioning Candidate

---

District 93 - New Haven

*Toni E. Walker - Democratic Party

Percy Sanders - Republican Party

---

District 95 - New Haven

*Juan Candelaria - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 96 - New Haven

*Roland J. Lemar - Democratic Party

Eric M. Mastroianni, Sr. - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 97 - New Haven

*Alphonse Paolillo, Jr. - Democratic Party

Anthony Acri - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 116 - New Haven, West Haven

*Trenee McGee - Democratic Party

Aaron Haley - Republican Party

Shawn A. Brown - Independent Party

---

District 20 - Newington, West Hartford

*Kate Farrar - Democratic and Working Families Party

Anastasia Yopp - Republican Party

---

District 39 - New London

*Anthony Nolan - Democratic and Working Families Party

Karen Paul - Republican Party

---

District 67 - New Milford

Alexandra Thomas - Democratic Party

*William Buckbee - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 106 - Newtown

*Mitch Bolinsky - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 87 - North Haven

*David Yaccarino - Republican and Independent Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 137 - Norwalk

Kadeem Roberts - Democratic and Working Families Party

Luis G. Estrella - Republican Party

---

District 140 - Norwalk

*Travis Simms - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 143 - Norwalk, Westport

Dominique E. Johnson - Democratic and Working Families Party

Nicole Hampton - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 46 - Norwich

Derell Q. Wilson - Democratic and Working Families Party

Robert Bell - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 111 - Ridgefield

*Aimee Berger-Girvalo - Democratic Party

Bob Hebert - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 29 - Rocky Hill, Wethersfield

*Kerry Szeps Wood - Democratic Party

Pankaj Prakash - Republican Party

---

District 113 - Shelton

*Jason Perillo - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 122 - Shelton, Stratford, Trumbull

*Ben McGorty - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 16 - Simsbury

Melissa Osborne - Democratic Party

Mike Paine - Republican Party

---

District 52 - Somers, Stafford, Union, Woodstock

Gregg Dafoe - Democratic Party

*Kurt Vail - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 80 - Southington, Wolcott

*Gale Mastrofrancesco - Republican Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 81 - Southington

Christopher J. Poulos - Democratic Party

Tony Morrison - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 14 - South Windsor

Erica Evans - Democratic Party

*Tom Delnicki - Republican and Independent Party

Marek Kozikowski - United Community Party

---

District 144 - Stamford

*Hubert Delany - Democratic Party

Mitchell Bell - Republican Party

---

District 145 - Stamford

*Corey P. Paris - Democratic and Working Families Party

Fritz Blau - Republican Party

---

District 146 - Stamford

*David Michel - Democratic and Working Families Party

Jessica Demmo - Republican Party

Thomas Concannon - Independent Party

---

District 147 - Stamford

*Matt Blumenthal - Democratic Party

Abraham David Viera - Republican Party

---

District 148 - Stamford

*Daniel J. Fox - Democratic Party

Wilm E. Donath - Republican Party

---

District 120 - Stratford

*Philip Young - Democratic Party

Laura Dancho - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 121 - Stratford

*Joseph P. Gresko - Democratic Party

Greg W. Burnes - Republican Party

---

District 53 - Tolland, Vernon, Willington

Kenneth Trice - Democratic and Working Families Party

*Tammy Nuccio - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 65 - Torrington

*Michelle Cook - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 123 - Trumbull

Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox - Democratic Party

*David J. Rutigliano - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 56 - Vernon

Kevin Brown - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party

Jim Tedford - Republican Party

---

District 68 - Waterbury, Watertown

*Joe Polletta - Republican and Independent Party

No Democrat candidate

---

District 72 - Waterbury

*Larry B. Butler - Democratic and Independent Party

Vernon Matthews, Jr. - Republican Party

---

District 73 - Waterbury

*Ronald A. Napoli, Jr. - Democratic and Working Families Party

Abigail Diaz Pizarro - Republican and Independent Party

---

District 74 - Waterbury

*Michael DiGiovancarlo - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 75 - Waterbury

*Geraldo C. Reyes, Jr. - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 18 - West Hartford

*Jillian Gilchrest - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 115 - West Haven

*Dorinda Borer - Democratic Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 136 - Westport

*Jonathan Steinberg - Democratic Party

Alma Sarelli - Republican Party

---

District 28 - Wethersfield

*Amy Morrin Bello - Democratic and Working Families Party

Brianna Timbro - Republican Party

---

District 49 - Windham

*Susan Johnson - Democratic and Working Families Party

No Republican candidate

---

District 60 - Windsor, Windsor Locks

*Jane Garibay - Democratic and Working Families Party

Len Walker - Republican and Independent Party

---

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.