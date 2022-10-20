Connecticut 2022 Election Guide: List of candidates on ballot for Connecticut state representative

HARTFORD, Conn. — The midterm elections are just around the corner. Your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 will help decide national, state, and local races and if early voting will be allowed going forward in Connecticut.
Are you ready to vote? If you’re not, it’s OK – the FOX61 election team is here to help you. We have broken down the ballots for you.
Here we are covering the state House races.
There are 151 state House representatives for Connecticut. Many towns and cities share districts, some communities even have multiple representatives.
These are the House districts that will be on local ballots this midterm election cycle:
An * represents an incumbent.
District 55 - Andover, Bolton, Glastonbury, Hebron, Marlborough
Wes Skorski - Democratic Party
Steve Weir - Republican Party
---
District 104 - Ansonia, Derby
*Kara Rochelle - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Josh Shuart Republican Party
---
District 50 - Ashford, Brooklyn, Eastford, Hampton, Mansfield, Pomfret, Woodstock
*Pat Boyd - Democratic Party
Aaron Soucy - Republican Party
---
District 17 - Avon, Canton
*Eleni Kavros DeGraw - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Heather Maguire - Republican Party
---
District 19 - Avon, West Hartford
*Tammy Exum - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 62 - Barkhamsted, Granby, Hartland, New Hartford
Kim Becker - Democratic Party
*Mark Anderson - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 105 - Beacon Falls, Derby, Seymour
*Nicole Klarides-Ditria - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 30 - Berlin, Southington
Denise McNair - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Donna Veach - Republican Party
---
District 83 - Berlin, Cheshire, Meriden
Jonathan "Jack" Gazzino - Democratic and Working Families Party
Lou Arata - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 89 - Bethany, Cheshire, Prospect, Waterbury
Kevin O'Leary - Democratic Party
*Lezlye Zupkus - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 2 - Bethel, Danbury
*Raghib Allie-Brennan - Democratic and Working Families Party
Jenn Lewis - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 107 - Bethel, Brookfield, Newtown
Phoebe Holmes - Democratic and Working Families Party
Martin Foncello - Republican Party
---
District 66 - Bethlehem, Litchfield, Morris, Warren, Woodbury
Matt Dyer - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Karen Reddington-Hughes - Republican Party
---
District 15 - Bloomfield, West Hartford
*Bobby Gibson - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 8 - Bolton, Columbia, Coventry, Lebanon, Tolland
Mary Ann M. Hansen - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Tim Ackert - Republican Party
---
District 48 - Bozrah, Colchester, Franklin, Lebanon
Christopher Rivers - Democratic Party
Mark DeCaprio - Republican Party
Lance Lusignan - Independent Party
---
District 98 - Branford, Guilford
Moira M. Rader - Democratic and Working Families Party
Rich DiNardo - Republican Party
---
District 102 - Branford
*Robin Comey - Democratic and Working Families Party
Ray Ingraham - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 124 - Bridgeport
*Andre F. Baker, Jr.- Democratic Party
Jose L. Quiroga - Republican Party
Michael J. Young - Independent Party
---
District 126 - Bridgeport
Fred Gee, Jr - Democratic Party
Philip E. Flynn - Republican Party
Joseph D. Thompson - New Movement Party
---
District 127 - Bridgeport
Marcus A. Brown - Democratic Party
Anthony L. Puccio - Republican Party
John F. Hennessy - Working Families Party
---
District 128 - Bridgeport
*Christopher Rosario - Democratic and Independent Party
Ramona Marquez - Republican Party
---
District 129 - Bridgeport
*Steven Stafstrom - Democratic Party
Louis T. Savino - Republican Party
---
District 130 - Bridgeport
*Antonio D. Felipe - Democratic Party
Terrence A. Sullivan - Republican Party
---
District 133 - Bridgeport, Fairfield,
*Cristin McCarthy Vahey - Democratic and Working Families Party
Michael Grant - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 69 - Bridgewater, New Milford, Roxbury, Southbury
*Cindy Harrison - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 77 - Bristol
Andrew Rasmussen-Tuller - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Cara C. Pavalock-D'Amato - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 78 - Bristol, Plymouth
Joe Hoxha - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 79 - Bristol
Mary B. Fortier - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Jennifer Van Gorder - Republican Party
---
District 47 - Brooklyn, Canterbury, Chaplin, Lisbon, Norwich, Plainfield, Scotland, Sprague
Dave Nowakowski - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Doug Dubitsky - Republican Party
---
District 76 - Burlington, Harwinton, Litchfield, Thomaston
Sharon Farmer - Democratic Party
*John Piscopo - Republican Party
---
District 103 - Cheshire, Hamden, Wallingford
*Liz Linehan - Democratic and Independent Party
Randy Raines - Republican Party
---
District 36 - Chester, Deep River, Essex, Haddam
*Christine Palm - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Chris Turkington - Republican Party
---
District 35 - Clinton, Killingworth, Thompson, Westbrook
*Christine Goupil - Democratic and Independent Party
Chris Aniskovich -Republican Party
Hugh Birdsall - Green Party
---
District 63 - Colebrook, Torrington, Winchester
Althea "Candy" Perez - Democratic Party
*Jay Case - Republican Party
---
District 64 - Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Washington
*Maria Horn - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Christopher DuPont - Republican Party
---
District 32 - Cromwell, Portland
Rose Aletta - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Christie Carpino - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 108 - Danbury, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman
Jeff Ginsburg - Democratic Party
*Patrick Callahan - Republican Party
---
District 109 - Danbury
Farley Santos - Democratic and Independent Party
Jesy Fernandez - Republican Party
---
District 110 - Danbury
*Bob Godfrey - Democratic Party
Eric Gleissner - Republican Party
---
District 138 - Danbury
*Kenneth Gucker - Democratic Party
Rachel Chaleski - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 125 - Darien, New Canaan, Stamford
Victor Alvarez - Democratic Party
*Tom O'Dea - Republican Party
---
District 141 - Darien, Norwalk
Tracy Marra - Republican and Independent Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 114 - Derby, Hamden, Orange, Woodbridge
*Mary Welander - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Daniel Cowan - Republican Party
---
District 86 - Durham, East Haven, Guilford, North Branford
*Vincent J. Candelora - Republican Party
No Democrat Party
---
District 101 - Durham, Madison,
*John-Michael Parker - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
John A. Rasimas - Republican Party
---
District 61 - East Granby, Suffield, Windsor Locks
Jim Irwin - Democratic Party
*Tami Zawistowski - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 34 - East Haddam, East Hampton, Salem
John Olin - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
*Irene Haines - Republican Party
---
District 9 - East Hartford, Manchester
*Jason Rojas - Democratic Party
Matthew Lauf - Republican Party
---
District 10 - East Hartford
*Henry J. Genga - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 11 - East Hartford, Manchester,
*Jeff Currey - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 99 - East Haven
*Joe Zullo - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 37 - East Lyme, Montville, Salem
Nick Menapace - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Holly H. Cheeseman - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 112 - Easton, Monroe, Trumbull
Sheila Papps - Democratic Party
*Tony Scott - Republican Party
---
District 135 - Easton, Redding, Weston
*Anne M. Hughes - Democratic Party
Alex Burns - Republican Party
---
District 57 - East Windsor, Ellington, Vernon
*Jaime Foster - Democratic, Griebel Frank for CT, Independent and Working Families Party
David E. Stavens - Republican Party
---
District 59 - East Windsor, Enfield,
Matt Despard - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
*Carol Hall - Republican Party
---
District 58 - Enfield
*Tom Arnone - Democratic and Working Families Party
Robert A. Hendrickson - Republican Party
---
District 132 - Fairfield
*Jennifer Leeper - Democratic Party
Brian Farnen - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 134 - Fairfield, Trumbull
Sarah Keitt - Democratic Party
Meghan McCloat - Republican Party
---
District 21 - Farmington
*Mike Demicco - Democratic and Working Families Party
Joe Capodiferro - Republican and Independent Party
--
District 22 - Farmington, Plainville, Southington
Rebecca Martinez - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Francis Rexford Cooley - Republican Party
---
District 13 - Glastonbury, Manchester
*Jason Doucette - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Donna Meier - Republican Party
---
District 31 - Glastonbury
*Jill Barry - Democratic and Independent Party
Gary Giannelli - Republican Party
---
District 149 - Greenwich, Stamford
Rachel Khanna - Democratic and Independent Party
*Kimberly Fiorello - Republican Party
---
District 150 - Greenwich
*Steve Meskers - Democratic Party
Ed J. Lopez - Republican Party
---
District 151 - Greenwich
Hector E. Arzeno - Democratic Party
Peter Sherr - Republican Party
---
District 45 - Griswold, Ledyard, Lisbon, Preston, Voluntown
Kayla Thompson - Democratic Party
*Brian Lanoue - Republican Party
---
District 40 - Groton, New London
*Christine Conley - Democratic and Working Families Party
Lauren Gauthier - Independent Party
---
District 41 - Groton, Stonington
Aundre Bumgardner - Democratic and Working Families Party
Robert Boris - Republican and Independent Party
James Francis Dunigan IV - Petitioning Candidate
---
District 88 - Hamden, Wallingford
*Joshua Elliott - Democratic and Working Families Party
Michael Pace - Republican Party
---
District 91 - Hamden
*Michael C. D'Agostino - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 94 - Hamden, New Haven
*Robyn A. Porter - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 1 - Hartford
*Matthew Ritter - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 3 - Hartford
*Minnie Gonzalez - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 4 - Hartford
*Julio A. Concepcion - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 5 - Hartford, South Windsor, Windsor
*Maryam Khan - Democratic Party
Charles Windsor Jackson, III - Republican Party
Elijah El-Hajj-Bey - Petitioning Candidate
---
District 6 - Hartford, West Hartford
*Edwin Vargas, Jr. - Democratic and Working Families Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 7 - Hartford
*Joshua Malik Hall - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 44 - Killingly, Plainfield, Sterling
Dave Randall - Democratic and Independent Party
*Anne Dubay Dauphinais - Republican Party
---
District 51 - Killingly, Putnam, Thompson
Christine Maine - Democratic Party
*Ricky L. Hayes - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 43 - Ledyard, North Stonington, Stonington
Ashley Gillece - Democratic Party
*Gregory S. Howard - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 139 - Ledyard, Montville, Norwich
*Kevin Ryan - Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party
Mark Adams - Republican Party
---
District 23 - Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Westbrook
J. Colin Heffernan - Democratic Party
*Devin R. Carney - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 12 - Manchester
*Geoff Luxenberg - Democratic and Working Families Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 54 - Mansfield
*Gregg Haddad - Democratic and Working Families Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 82 - Meriden
*Michael D. Quinn - Democratic and Working Families Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 84 - Meriden
*Hilda E. Santiago - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 71 - Middlebury, Waterbury
*William J. Pizzuto - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 90 - Middlefield, Wallingford
Rebecca Hyland - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Craig C. Fishbein - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 33 - Middletown,
*Brandon Chafee - Democratic and Independent Party
Quatina Frazer - Republican Party
---
District 100 - Middletown
*Quentin S. Williams - Democratic and Working Families Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 117 - Milford, Orange, West Haven
*Charles Ferraro - Republican and Independent Party
Laura A. Fucci - Laura A. Fucci
---
District 118 - Milford
*Frank Smith - Democratic and Working Families Party
Jeffrey R. Parkin - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 119 - Milford, Orange
Mike Smith - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Kathy Kennedy - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 38 - Montville, Waterford
Nick Gauthier- Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
*Kathleen M. McCarty - Republican Party
---
District 70 - Naugatuck
Jeff Litke - Democratic Party
Seth Bronko - Republican Party
---
District 131 - Naugatuck, Oxford, Southbury
*David K. Labriola - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 24 - New Britain
*Emmanuel "Manny" Sanchez - Democratic and Working Families Party
Paul Edwards - Republican Party
Alfred P. Mayo - Write In
---
District 25 - New Britain
*Robert "Bobby" Sanchez - Democratic Party
Jerrell Hargraves - Republican Party
---
District 26 - New Britain
*Peter Tercyak - Democratic and Working Families Party
Joel Moret - Republican Party
---
District 27 - New Britain, Newington
*Gary Turco - Democratic and Working Families Party
Nancy Cappello - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 42 - New Canaan, Ridgefield, Wilton
Keith Denning - Democratic Party
Kim Healy - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 142 - New Canaan, Norwalk,
*Lucy Dathan - Democratic and Working Families Party
Donald Mastronardi - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 92 - New Haven
*Patricia Dillon - Democratic and Working Families Party
Lesley Heffel McGuirk - Petitioning Candidate
---
District 93 - New Haven
*Toni E. Walker - Democratic Party
Percy Sanders - Republican Party
---
District 95 - New Haven
*Juan Candelaria - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 96 - New Haven
*Roland J. Lemar - Democratic Party
Eric M. Mastroianni, Sr. - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 97 - New Haven
*Alphonse Paolillo, Jr. - Democratic Party
Anthony Acri - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 116 - New Haven, West Haven
*Trenee McGee - Democratic Party
Aaron Haley - Republican Party
Shawn A. Brown - Independent Party
---
District 20 - Newington, West Hartford
*Kate Farrar - Democratic and Working Families Party
Anastasia Yopp - Republican Party
---
District 39 - New London
*Anthony Nolan - Democratic and Working Families Party
Karen Paul - Republican Party
---
District 67 - New Milford
Alexandra Thomas - Democratic Party
*William Buckbee - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 106 - Newtown
*Mitch Bolinsky - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 87 - North Haven
*David Yaccarino - Republican and Independent Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 137 - Norwalk
Kadeem Roberts - Democratic and Working Families Party
Luis G. Estrella - Republican Party
---
District 140 - Norwalk
*Travis Simms - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 143 - Norwalk, Westport
Dominique E. Johnson - Democratic and Working Families Party
Nicole Hampton - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 46 - Norwich
Derell Q. Wilson - Democratic and Working Families Party
Robert Bell - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 111 - Ridgefield
*Aimee Berger-Girvalo - Democratic Party
Bob Hebert - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 29 - Rocky Hill, Wethersfield
*Kerry Szeps Wood - Democratic Party
Pankaj Prakash - Republican Party
---
District 113 - Shelton
*Jason Perillo - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 122 - Shelton, Stratford, Trumbull
*Ben McGorty - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 16 - Simsbury
Melissa Osborne - Democratic Party
Mike Paine - Republican Party
---
District 52 - Somers, Stafford, Union, Woodstock
Gregg Dafoe - Democratic Party
*Kurt Vail - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 80 - Southington, Wolcott
*Gale Mastrofrancesco - Republican Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 81 - Southington
Christopher J. Poulos - Democratic Party
Tony Morrison - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 14 - South Windsor
Erica Evans - Democratic Party
*Tom Delnicki - Republican and Independent Party
Marek Kozikowski - United Community Party
---
District 144 - Stamford
*Hubert Delany - Democratic Party
Mitchell Bell - Republican Party
---
District 145 - Stamford
*Corey P. Paris - Democratic and Working Families Party
Fritz Blau - Republican Party
---
District 146 - Stamford
*David Michel - Democratic and Working Families Party
Jessica Demmo - Republican Party
Thomas Concannon - Independent Party
---
District 147 - Stamford
*Matt Blumenthal - Democratic Party
Abraham David Viera - Republican Party
---
District 148 - Stamford
*Daniel J. Fox - Democratic Party
Wilm E. Donath - Republican Party
---
District 120 - Stratford
*Philip Young - Democratic Party
Laura Dancho - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 121 - Stratford
*Joseph P. Gresko - Democratic Party
Greg W. Burnes - Republican Party
---
District 53 - Tolland, Vernon, Willington
Kenneth Trice - Democratic and Working Families Party
*Tammy Nuccio - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 65 - Torrington
*Michelle Cook - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 123 - Trumbull
Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox - Democratic Party
*David J. Rutigliano - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 56 - Vernon
Kevin Brown - Democratic, Independent and Working Families Party
Jim Tedford - Republican Party
---
District 68 - Waterbury, Watertown
*Joe Polletta - Republican and Independent Party
No Democrat candidate
---
District 72 - Waterbury
*Larry B. Butler - Democratic and Independent Party
Vernon Matthews, Jr. - Republican Party
---
District 73 - Waterbury
*Ronald A. Napoli, Jr. - Democratic and Working Families Party
Abigail Diaz Pizarro - Republican and Independent Party
---
District 74 - Waterbury
*Michael DiGiovancarlo - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 75 - Waterbury
*Geraldo C. Reyes, Jr. - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 18 - West Hartford
*Jillian Gilchrest - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 115 - West Haven
*Dorinda Borer - Democratic Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 136 - Westport
*Jonathan Steinberg - Democratic Party
Alma Sarelli - Republican Party
---
District 28 - Wethersfield
*Amy Morrin Bello - Democratic and Working Families Party
Brianna Timbro - Republican Party
---
District 49 - Windham
*Susan Johnson - Democratic and Working Families Party
No Republican candidate
---
District 60 - Windsor, Windsor Locks
*Jane Garibay - Democratic and Working Families Party
Len Walker - Republican and Independent Party
---
