2022 Midterm Elections coverage: Several races project winners, 5th district too close to call

With several races having projected winners, the District 5 race between incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan is still too close to call.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the day after polls closed in the 2022 Midterm Election and some races in Connecticut are still too close to call. Click here for live updates.

Overnight, Gov. Ned Lamont defeated Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski for the second election in a row. The gubernatorial race - a rematch of the 2018 race that saw Lamont win his first term in office - is projected to end similarly.

However, as of Wednesday morning, Stefanowski has not officially conceded.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will retain his seat in the U.S. Senate, beating Republican challenger Leora Levy. It will be the third term for Blumenthal.

Rep. Jim Himes secured another term in office after beating Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson. The Associated Press projected Himes would win the race for U.S. House District 4 just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Rep. John Larson will continue to hold his seat on the U.S. House floor for another term after holding off challenges from Republican Larry Lazor and Green Party candidate Mary Sanders, the Associated Press projects.

Rep. Joe Courtney also defeated his Republican challenger, Mike France, while Rep. Rosa DeLauro will also continue to hold onto her seat after defeating Republican Leslie DeNardis

The only outstanding U.S. House race at this time is District 5 where all eyes are on incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan. Experts predicted it would be a tight race.

Here are more results from key races in the 2022 Midterm Elections across the country:

Live Updates

6:30 a.m . - Voters have approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system.

Connecticut is one of only six states in the U.S. without any form of early voting.

Currently, the constitution has several provisions that dictate the time, place and manner of elections, essentially requiring voters to cast their ballots at their local polling place on Election Day unless they qualify for an absentee ballot.

With the measure approved, the legislature will be authorized to draft legislation that would implement an early voting system. It could potentially be in place as early as 2024.

1:10 a.m.

Wednesday 12:30 a.m.

This district covers most of Fairfield County and some of New Haven County.

