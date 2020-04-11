Connecticut Democrats expect larger legislative majorities

The party appeared Wednesday to be on track to even greater control of both the state Senate and House of Representatives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut Democrats are optimistic they have substantially increased their ranks in the General Assembly following Tuesday’s elections.

The party appeared Wednesday to be on track to even greater control of both the state Senate and House of Representatives and over hot-button issues such as transportation and taxes as the new legislative session approaches in January.

Democrats in Connecticut have rebounded from the 2016 presidential election when the two parties wound up sharing an equal number of seats in the 18-18 state Senate.