Connecticut Democrats celebrate continued power, gains in legislature

Questions came on Wednesday morning on how Democrats plan to move the state forward.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents woke up Wednesday morning to a bluer state than the day before. Connecticut Democrats maintained their power in congress and even made some gains at the state capitol after the midterm elections.

As for what state Democrats plan to do with that power, they claim their plan is simple: to continue the progress they feel they’ve already made.

“I don’t want more taxes but I don’t mind more taxpayers. I hope everybody got my message on that," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "When I say more taxpayers that means growth and opportunity. Everything I do will be looked at through that lens.”

Lamont was elected to another four-year term.

“I got a call this morning from Bob Stefanowski congratulating us on the win,” he said.

FOX61 learned that in that phone call, Stefanowski, the incumbent's Republican challenger, urged Lamont to reconsider the controversial police accountability bill signed into law in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy which some say ties the hands of law enforcement to do their jobs effectively.

“Look, I’m happy to talk to the legislature about any ways we can fine-tune this but I think we don’t want to demagogue this bill,” explained Lamont. “I think this bill is going to remind people we have the best police in the world and that’s what it will show.”

Lamont also suggested he won’t wait until a new legislative session in February to get to work. He’s considering calling the General Assembly into a special session to provide residents with extended relief before the state gas tax holiday expires at the end of the month.

“I’ve got to see what we can afford,” said Lamont. “We’re going to model this out. If gas goes up 25 cents what does that mean we can do in terms of a gas tax cut? If it goes down, what does that do in terms of making sure we have enough money to fix the roads and bridges? Right now, I think we are in decent shape and I’d like to sit down and talk with the legislature about how we can continue a gas tax cut beyond December 1st.”

Election night saw Attorney General William Tong and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal re-elected, while new Democratic faces were elected to the offices of Secretary of the State, Comptroller and Treasurer.

Both chambers of the state legislature remain under a Democratic majority with Democrats even ousting conservative rising star State Rep. Kim Fiorello from her seat in the normally Republican stronghold of Greenwich.

“But the bottom line is I think the people sent us the message that they want bipartisanship so we are going to continue to lead and to find common ground,” added Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Democrats also told me they understand that the issue most on the mind of voters is the economy. They say they’ll work to continue to control inflation and reign in spending while continuing to balance the budget without raising taxes.

