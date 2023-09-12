What to know about the GOP primary in Derby

The Republican primary winner will advance to the November general election to face Democrat Joe DiMartino, a former alderman.

DERBY, Conn. — It's primary day for some towns and cities in Connecticut ahead of November's municipal elections.

In Derby, incumbent Republican Mayor Richard Dziekan faces a primary challenge from alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., who federal prosecutors charged in August with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

DiGiovanni, who was elected alderman 10 months after the attack, has acknowledged being at the Capitol that day but has denied any wrongdoing.

He has the local Republican Party committee's endorsement, which Dziekan did not seek. Dziekan was first elected mayor in 2017 after unseating Democrat incumbent Anita Dugatto in a rematch of their 2015 contest. The mayor of Derby serves a two-year term.

Another issue for the city has popped up ahead of primary and Election Day.

State officials have placed Derby under the strictest level of review following the disclosure that instead of having a $1 million surplus, it has a $1.9 million deficit, a nearly $3 million difference.

Officials with the Municipal Finance Advisory Commission said in a letter, "The City and the Board of Education could not explain the $3 million difference between the City's projection and the audited results."

MFAC also noted that Derby's Chief Financial Officer position has been vacant for over a year, and no applications have been received to fill the position.

Officials also said the city has failed to address nine separate audit findings in the June 30, 2022, report that had been repeated over several years.

Designating the city as a Tier 1 municipality places Derby under strict state oversight.

The most recent municipality to be designated a "Tier 1" city is West Haven. which occurred after former city official and state representative Michael DiMassa was found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds from the city.

The Republican primary winner will advance to the November general election to face Democrat Joe DiMartino, a former alderman.

That contest could be competitive regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s primary. In 2021, Dziekan narrowly won re-election over DiMartino by a 48-vote margin. Donald Trump performed well in Derby in 2016, winning the town in the GOP primary with 75% of the vote and outperforming Hillary Clinton in the general election — 52% to 45% — despite losing statewide by almost 14 percentage points.

President Joe Biden won back Derby for Democrats in the 2020 general election with 51% of the vote.



