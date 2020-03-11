Connecticut voters met with long lines early Election Day

Voters were masked up and standing socially distanced from one another, and the lines did not last long

MILFORD, Conn. — State leaders are expecting high voter turnout this election, and that high turnout was on full display at polling places across the state Tuesday morning.

The line at Harborside Middle School wrapped around the building during the early morning hours.

Voters were masked up and standing socially distanced from one another.

“So far it’s been moving quickly. Everyone is in good spirits and we’re all in this together. We brought coffee,” said Taryn Zamary from Milford.

“People need to make their voices heard on all different issues and this is our duty as US citizens,” said Nick from Milford.

However, not every polling place saw long lines.

A steady stream of voters could be seen walking in and out of Mead School in Ansonia Tuesday morning, but there was no line out the door.

“I think it ran very smoothly. I think as long as everyone wears a mask and uses hand sanitizer and gets in and out. It runs good,” said Cameron Hunt from Ansonia.

This is just *some* of the very long line of voters at Harborside Middle School in Milford.



One man came up to us this morning and said he’s never seen this many voters turn out so early. pic.twitter.com/QjcIOhe75Q — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) November 3, 2020

Hunt and other voters said the long lines are not surprising.

“All of the previous years we’ve had a lot of people come out to vote, this year especially is a very important election and people understand that,” said Hunt.