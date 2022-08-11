Connecticut Election 2022: 5th Congressional District race results

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is seeking a second term representing Connecticut's 5th district in the U.S. House against GOP candidate George Logan.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and her Republican challenger George Logan are in a tight race for Fifth District, which includes parts of northwestern and central Connecticut.

Hayes, a former National Teacher of the Years, is seeking another term while Logan is hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican in the Connecticut delegation in more than a decade.

This district is the most competitive historically. The 5th Congressional District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. All eyes are on this race because the balance of power in Congress can change if Logan wins the election.

The last Republican congressperson was Chris Shays, who lost to Jim Himes in the 2008 election.

As of 11:15 p.m., the race was still too close to call.

Hayes, the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress, is currently a member of the U.S. House's Education and Labor Committee. As a Congresswoman and committee member, she has supported providing funding for school building infrastructure and education for early childhood and special education programs.

In October, Hayes joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a discussion about reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU).

Before taking office, Hayes was an educator for Waterbury Public Schools and was named National Teacher of the Year in 2016.

Logan, the son of immigrants from Guatemala, is a mechanical engineer and community relations director at a water company. He's also a guitarist in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band. Despite being labeled as too extreme by Democrats, he has portrayed himself as a social moderate and fiscal conservative.

If elected as a congressman, Logan hopes to improve Connecticut's affordability, strengthen and maintain fiscal stability, support small businesses, and provide opportunities in education that are not "one size fits all."

Also calls for "radical sensibility" instead of "radical partisanship," saying the "status quo" isn't working for Connecticut or in Washington and that it's time to bring new people onto the House floor.

Logan was a former state senator representing Connecticut's 17th Senate District. In the state Senate, he served as the assistant Republican leader and ranking member of the Human Services and Veterans Affairs Committees.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.