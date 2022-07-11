Connecticut Election 2022: Race for state Attorney General

Incumbent Attorney General William Tong is facing three challengers as they all look to fill the position as the state's top attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's attorney general is seeking another term in office while fending off challenges from three other candidates on Election Day.

William Tong, who has held the position since 2019, will be on the ballot for the Democrats and the Working Families Party.

His challengers are Republican Jessica Kordas, Independent A.P. Pascarella and Green Party candidate Ken Krayeske.

In his re-election campaign, Tong said he aims to protect state residents, families, and consumers.

He has highlighted his work as attorney general, which includes ordering utility companies to reimburse consumers affected by Tropical Storm Isaias and his involvement in the Purdue Pharma settlement, which left the company accountable for its part in the opioid crisis.

Kordas, an attorney based in New Canaan for The Maddox Law Firm, LLC, has campaigned with the slogan, "Freedom is not negotiable." She hopes to "finally change CT for the better."

She views the position of Attorney General as being a lawyer "for the people," not the "governor's lawyer," and aims to "make sure Connecticut’s largest law firm goes back to its main focus...An advocate and a lawyer for all citizens in the state of Connecticut."

In May, she was endorsed by the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Connecticut.

Pascarella is on the ballot for the Independent Party. A lot is not known about his position on issues.

Krayeske is a Hartford-based civil rights attorney, according to his campaign.

Krayeske has led numerous lawsuits against the Connecticut Department of Correction, including ones that "forced the testing and treatment of all people in the custody of the DOC for Hepatitis C," representing families who lost loved ones who were incarcerated and claimed "reckless" health care was a factor that contributed to their deaths.

The Green Party of Connecticut focuses on "grassroots democracy, social justice, non-violence and ecological wisdom."

---

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.