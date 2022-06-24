Connecticut Election 2022: Governor's race

The 2022 race has renewed the 2018 competition as politics in the four years since has, at times, become more contentious nationally.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race.

While the 2018 campaigns were grueling at times, by the end, Lamont said he knew that Stefanowski was working his heart out to change the state. Stefanowski said that all candidates wanted to do the right thing for the state.

The 2022 race has renewed the competition as politics in the four years since has, at times, become more contentious nationally.

The election also comes as the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the country’s and state’s economy including rising inflation.

Lamont's last four years as governor were mostly filled with COVID-19 response and after effects. Connecticut was one of the first states to implement a mask mandate while also requiring people to stay home unless necessary.

The state implemented crowd restrictions and other COVID-19 restrictions to help mitigate the spread of the illness. The actions taken by Lamont, who operated under emergency powers for over a year, were met with praise and criticism. Restrictions were seen as the cause for many small businesses and restaurants closing shop between 2020 and 2021.

Under Lamont's term, Connecticut's legislature passed the legalization of marijuana, expanding abortion access and protections, a police accountability law, as well as online sports betting.

Stefanowski ran on a promise to cut various taxes as well as advocating for more government transparency. Regarding abortion rights, the Republican said he would “continue to support Connecticut’s state law, which has codified a woman’s right to choose, with an appropriate ban on late-term abortion.”

Stefanowski also took issue with Lamont’s “extreme position” that parents do not need to be notified if their child is seeking an abortion and would look to support a mandatory notification to parents for girls under sixteen years old.

In September, Stefanowski unveiled his plan for the future of education in Connecticut.

He calls it the “Parental Bill of Rights,” tackling everything from mask mandates to transgender student-athletes.

Lamont is running with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Stefanowski is running with State Rep. Laura Devlin (Fairfield, Trumbull).

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.