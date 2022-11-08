Live Connecticut Election 2022 coverage: George Logan casts vote in Meriden

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Election Day and the polls are open across Connecticut.

Voters will be electing their choice for governor, treasurer, and attorney general, along with U.S. Senate among other races.

Find everything you need below to ensure you’re ready to head to the polls on November 8.

Learn who's on the ballot this year with these voter guides:

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

Live Updates

6:15 a.m . - Republican George Logan, up against incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes, casts his vote in Meriden. Hayes is expected to vote in Wolcott in the 6 a.m. hour as well.

The two are going head to head for Hayes' District 5 seat in the House of Representatives.

Polls are open in Meriden and Republican Candidate for the 5th District US House, George Logan, is in line to cast his ballot. His challenger Jahana Hayes is voting in Wolcott right about now @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/5IdfaNHyfM — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) November 8, 2022

6 a.m. - Polls are officially open across the state. The polls in Connecticut are open until 8 p.m.

Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a vote. If registered, head to the registration lookup page to double-check where your polling location is.

