x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Live Connecticut Election 2022 coverage: George Logan casts vote in Meriden

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.
Credit: FOX61

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Election Day and the polls are open across Connecticut. 

Voters will be electing their choice for governor, treasurer, and attorney general, along with U.S. Senate among other races.

Find everything you need below to ensure you’re ready to head to the polls on November 8.

How to register.

Voting day essentials.

Absentee voting.

Additional information.

RELATED: Here's why the 2022 midterm elections are so high-stakes

Learn who's on the ballot this year with these voter guides:

A look at the governor's race

Who is running for U.S. Senate in Connecticut?

Who is running for state Attorney General?

Who is running for State Treasurer and Comptroller?

Who is running for U.S. House?

List of candidates on the ballot for Connecticut state representative

Connecticut state Senate candidates

Who's running for Connecticut's Secretary of the State?

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Live Updates

6:15 a.m. - Republican George Logan, up against incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes, casts his vote in Meriden. Hayes is expected to vote in Wolcott in the 6 a.m. hour as well.

The two are going head to head for Hayes' District 5 seat in the House of Representatives. 

6 a.m. - Polls are officially open across the state. The polls in Connecticut are open until 8 p.m.

Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a vote. If registered, head to the registration lookup page to double-check where your polling location is.  

---

RELATED: Vocabulary of voting: A glossary guide to the 2022 midterms

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

Legally Speaking: 2022 Midterm Elections

Before You Leave, Check This Out