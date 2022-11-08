Connecticut Election 2022: Thomas, Rapini, Jennings look to fill Secretary of the State position

Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini, and Independent Cynthia Jennings are all vying for the Secretary of the State position.

Thomas is a first-term State Representative serving the 143rd district in Norwalk, Wilton, and Westport.

She is vice-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee and serves on the Commerce and Transportation Committees, according to the Connecticut House Democrats website.

Rapini is a resident of New Haven County, where he lives with his family. Rapini graduated from Trinity College in 1983 as a neuroscience major and participated in football and track. For 32 years, Rapini has coached over 1,000 young men in Pop Warner football.

Rapini has been working in Apple, Inc.'s Consumer Electronics Division for 25 years and has been twice named as Salesperson of the Year.

The 2022 election is not Rapini's first attempt at a political race. In 2018, Rapini ran for the U.S. Senate as a first-time candidate and lost to Sen. Chris Murphy (D).

Jennings is a civil rights attorney, environmental activist, and former Hartford City Councilwoman for six years who is running as an Independent for Secretary of the State.

As a councilwoman, Cynthia was elected as a Working Families Party member and served on the Hartford City Council for six years.

While on City Council, she served on the Hartford School Building Committee, Council Budget Committee, Health and Human Services Committee, Labor Committee, and Public Safety Committee and chaired the Parks, Recreation, Public Works, and Environment Committee on the Hartford City Council.

Thomas states that her top priorities are making sure that towns and cities have the resources and infrastructure to implement fair, safe, and accessible elections.

She also states she will serve as a leader in cooperation with the Registrars of Voters Association of Connecticut and the Connecticut Town Clerks Association to work with the General Assembly to implement early voting and no-excuse absentee voting if the ballot measures become law.

From 2018 to 2021, Rapini was a board chair with Fight Voter Fraud Inc., a group that focuses on "election integrity issues." That involvement reflects in Rapini's priorities stated on his website should he be elected Secretary of the state.

Rapini advocates for easier and faster accessibility to registration and voting for military members and eligible dependents, moving to a special online voting portal.

Rapini is also looking to change how absentee ballot voting occurs in Connecticut. Rapini is proposing the Secure Online Application Portal (SOAP) which would save voters from printing out an application at home to register for absentee voting.

Jennings said she has served with elected leaders and former elected leaders in Hartford to conduct voter exit interviews, write up complaint affidavits for voters, go door-to-door to interview voters who believed that their voting rights had been abridged, and man the Voter Suppression Hot Line to respond to what may have been regarded as voter irregularities at the polls before voters left the polling place.

