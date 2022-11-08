Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race

If Democratic candidate Erick Russell wins the State Treasurer seat, he will be the first Black LGBTQ+ person elected to a statewide office.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring.

With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration.

Erick Russell, from New Haven, represents the Democratic and Working Families parties on the ticket. If Russell wins, he will be the first Black LGBTQ person elected to a statewide office.

Russell's priorities included keeping the state's bond rating strong, as well as seeking out long-term investments in the state. Russell also has an interest in increasing financial literacy for residents.

Rep. Harry Arora of Greenwich is the Republican candidate for State Treasurer. He's also a ranking member of the Labor Committee in the state legislature.

Arora said if he's elected, he hopes to increase returns on state pensions by improving asset allocation and reducing fees.

Arora said that he "truly represented" the American dream. He came from America to India for grad school and became a naturalized citizen in 2004.

Jennifer Baldwin, of Guilford, is representing the Independent Party on the ballot while JoAnna Laiscell, of Manchester, is representing the Libertarian Party.

The Office of the Treasurer also oversees six divisions: Cash Management, Debt Management, Management Services, Pension Funds Management, Second Injury Fund, and Unclaimed Property.

