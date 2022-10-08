Connecticut Election 2022: U.S. House race

One race many are keeping a close eye on is that of District 5 between incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes and her Republican challenger George Logan.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Currently, all five of Connecticut's seats in Washington's House of Representatives are held by Democrats, all vying for another term. There are Republican candidates hoping to turn those seats red this November.

One race many political experts are keeping a close eye on is that of District 5 between incumbent Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes and her Republican challenger George Logan.

District 1

John Larson is an incumbent Democrat who has held his seat on the House floor since 1999. This year, Larson will also be on the Working Families Party ballot.

Larson vows to continue to support Connecticut's families, strengthen unions, and increase economic opportunities for cities and local business owners.

Throughout his time in office and current campaign, Larson has garnered many endorsements from Connecticut's top leaders, including Connecticut's other fellow U.S. Representatives.

Larry Lazor is on the Republican ticket.

Lazor calls himself a "moderate Republican who believes we all benefit from a strong economy and promotion of business development."

He sees potential in Connecticut and across the nation to build a stronger economy, keeping support for families in tandem. Part of why he believes the economy is not as strong as it could be is because of the high taxes and debt in Connecticut, as well as the rising national debt, as "the federal government continues to spend at an alarming rate."

He has been an OB/GYN physician at Hartford Hospital since 1990.

Mary L. Sanders is on the Green Party line on the ballot.

The Green Party of Connecticut focuses on "grassroots democracy, social justice, non-violence and ecological wisdom."

District 2

Joe Courtney of Vernon is an incumbent Democrat on the ticket. He has been a U.S. Congressman since 2006.

During his time in office, he said he has worked to grow "Made in America" jobs in Connecticut and across the nation.

He also secured federal funding to grow jobs and production at Electric Boat in Groton.

Mike France of Ledyard is a Republican on the ticket.

He is a retired Naval Officer and is currently the state representative for the 42nd District of Connecticut. He was also elected to the Ledyard Town Council in 2011. He earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southern California.

He is also Chair of the Connecticut General Assembly Conservative Caucus.

Using his experience, he hopes to protect American jobs as Congressman.

William Hall is representing the Libertarian Party.

In October 2022, Hall posted to his campaign page on Facebook, saying "I stand in support of all minor parties having as much access to ballots, debates and media as the duopoly. More choice is always better."

Kevin Blacker, from Noank, is on the Green Party ticket. He is an "outspoken" critic of the Port Authority and its plan for the State Pier project, according to The Day.

Blacker told The Day in October if he was elected as a congressman, he would work to “get some answers as to what’s going on with the multiple federal investigations.”

District 3

Rosa DeLauro is an incumbent Democrat and has held the seat for the 3rd District since 1990. She is currently Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

DeLauro is also a strong advocate for women's health and women's rights. She fought for legislation that prevents insurance companies from considering those who have had a child or C-section or have been a victim of domestic violence a "preexisting condition," which she said previously resulted in higher charges.

She continues to fight for equal pay for women. In 2009 and again in 2021, she proposed the Paycheck Fairness Act. The bill since passed in the House in April 2021.

Lesley DeNardis of Hamden is a Republican candidate. The three main issues she is tackling for her campaign are strengthening the economy, supporting law enforcement, and protecting individual liberty.

As gas and food prices soar, she vows to oppose "wasteful and unnecessary spending."

She taught political science at Sacred Heart University and directed the Institute for Public Policy at the university.

Her father, Lawrence J. DeNardis, happened to serve as a Republican congressman for the third district from 1981-1983.

Amy F. Chai is representing the Independent Party. She is a doctor, MD and MS, and is an expert in primary care and addiction medicine.

Chai believes she falls under the characteristics of an Independent Party candidate, which she said party members "show honesty, integrity, and a respect for our laws." She considers herself a non-partisan, "a proven leader and a rational actor."

Justin Paglino is representing the Green Party, saying that a two-party system is "toxic."

Paglino is calling for a broader discussion on foreign policy, saying that the United State's current foreign policy "prioritizes profit over peace."

Paglino believes a fair economic system includes the ability for workers to form a union for better working conditions, pay or benefits, and that the public sector can easily step in if the private sector does not provide work opportunities to those seeking employment.

District 4

This district covers most of Fairfield County and some of New Haven County.

Jim Himes is an incumbent Democrat who has served as the state's 4th District Representative for seven terms. He is currently chair of the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

While in office, Hines has "introduced legislation to prevent abusers from buying, selling, or possessing firearms and supported a bill to expand safe storage requirements," after the deaths of Connecticut residents Lori Jackson and Ethan Song. He has also supported gun shortage legislation as well as the Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act.

Hines co-sponsored the Women's Health Protection Act, which passed in the house in September 2021, but did not pass the Senate with a 46-48 vote.

"I strongly support reproductive freedom and have stood against efforts to roll back that freedom. That freedom is, regretfully, in peril," Himes said of a women's right to an abortion on his website.

He recently published a proposal for how the U.S. could go about establishing and handling a central bank for digital currency, as cryptocurrencies make their way around the internet and Wall Street.

Jayme Stevenson is running as both a Republican and Independent to represent the 4th district.

Her priorities as Congresswoman include reducing state and local taxes, making American energy independent, supporting police with training coupled with community-based strategies, and bring school curriculum oversight back into towns and cities, and giving parents a choice in their children's education.

She hopes to restore a women's right to an abortion at the federal level if elected.

She is Darien's former First Selectman, who did not seek re-election in 2021.

District 5

An incumbent Democrat and a Republican candidate are vying for the seat on the House floor. Experts told FOX61 this particular election could be decided by a very slim margin, with two election forecasts describing this race as a “toss-up.”

Jahana Hayes is an incumbent Democrat seeking another term representing the 5th district. She will also be on the ballot for the Working Families Party.

Hayes joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a discussion about reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) at the beginning of October.

In the House, she is a member of the Education and Labor Committee. As a Congresswoman and committee member, she has supported providing funding for school building infrastructure and education for early childhood and special education programs.

Before taking office, Hayes was an educator for Waterbury Public Schools and was named National Teacher of the Year in 2016.

George Logan is a Republican running to represent the 5th district. He will also be on the ballot for the Independent Party.

If elected as a congressman, Logan hopes to improve Connecticut's affordability, strengthen and maintain fiscal stability, support small businesses, and provide opportunities in education that are not "one size fits all."

Also calls for "radical sensibility" instead of "radical partisanship," saying the "status quo" isn't working for Connecticut or in Washington and that it's time to bring new people onto the House floor.

Logan has received many endorsements from Republican town committee groups and individual members from around the 5th district as well as several state legislators and municipal leaders, like New Britain mayor Erin Stewart.

He was elected as Connecticut state senator for District 17 in 2017 and served for two terms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

