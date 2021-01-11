Election Day 2021 results: Connecticut's contested mayoral races

Voters hit the polls early to cast their ballots and now the results slowly coming in.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Voters across Connecticut hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in dozens of municipal and local elections.

While municipal elections traditionally mean a lower voter turnout, hundreds of Connecticut residents arrived early to cast their vote.

While there were dozens of contested races across the state, here are some notable mayoral race results.

For full Election Day results for your town or city, visit the Connecticut Secretary of State's Election Center website.

* = incumbent

(D) Endorsed by Democratic Party

(R) Endorsed by Republican Party

(Working Families) Endorsed by Working Families Party

**Votes are still being counted**

Berlin

Sam Lomaglio (D): 0 votes

Mark Kaczynski* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Bristol

Ellen Zoppo-Sassu* (D): 0 votes

Jeffrey Caggiano (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Cromwell

Eigne Goldsby (D): 0 votes

Allan D. Spotts (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Danbury

Roberto Alves (D/Working Families): 0 votes

Dean Esposito (R/I): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Derby

Joseph DiMartino (D): 0 votes

Richard Dziekan* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

East Hartford

Michael Walsh (D): 0 votes

Matt Harper (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

East Haven

Joseph Carfora* (D): 0 votes

Salvatore Maltese (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Hamden

Lauren Garrett (D): 0 votes

Ron Gambardella (R): 0 votes

Curt Leng (write-in): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Meriden

Kevin Scarpati* (D): 0 votes

Elain Cariati (R/We the People): 0 votes

Ernestine Halloway (I): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Milford

Benjamin Blake* (D): 0 votes

Peter Berube (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

New Britain

Robert “Bobby” Sanchez (D/Working Families): 3,161 votes

Erin E. Stewart* (R): 5,318 votes

Alfred Mayo (Write-in): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

New Haven

Justin Elicker* (D/Working Families): 9,867 votes

John Carlson (R): 1,582 votes

Mayce Torres (I): 139 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Newington

Chris Miner (D): 0 votes

Beth Kinsey DelBuono* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

New Milford

Ted Hine (D): 0 votes

Pete Bass* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Norwich

Mark Bettencourt (D): 0 votes

Peter Albert Nystrom* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Prospect

Kevin O’Leary (D): 0 votes

Robert Chatfield* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Rocky Hill

Laurie Boske (D): 0 votes

Lisa Marotta* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Stamford

Caroline Simmons (D/I): 0 votes

Bobby Valentine (write-in): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Torrington

Stephen Ivain (D): 0 votes

Elinor Carbone* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Vernon

Jesse Schoolnik (D): 0 votes

Daniel Champagne* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Wallingford

Riley O’Connell (D): 0 votes

William Dickinson* (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

West Haven

Nancy Rossi* (D): 0 votes

Barry Lee Cohen (R): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

Windham

Thomas DeVivo* (D): 0 votes

Mike Desaulniers (R/Bottom Line): 0 votes

James Flores (G): 0 votes

0% of precincts reporting

