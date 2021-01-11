Election Day 2021 results: Connecticut's contested mayoral races

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Voters across Connecticut hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in dozens of municipal and local elections.
While municipal elections traditionally mean a lower voter turnout, hundreds of Connecticut residents arrived early to cast their vote.
While there were dozens of contested races across the state, here are some notable mayoral race results.
For full Election Day results for your town or city, visit the Connecticut Secretary of State's Election Center website.
* = incumbent
(D) Endorsed by Democratic Party
(R) Endorsed by Republican Party
(Working Families) Endorsed by Working Families Party
**Votes are still being counted**
Berlin
Sam Lomaglio (D): 0 votes
Mark Kaczynski* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Bristol
Ellen Zoppo-Sassu* (D): 0 votes
Jeffrey Caggiano (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Cromwell
Eigne Goldsby (D): 0 votes
Allan D. Spotts (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Danbury
Roberto Alves (D/Working Families): 0 votes
Dean Esposito (R/I): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Derby
Joseph DiMartino (D): 0 votes
Richard Dziekan* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
East Hartford
Michael Walsh (D): 0 votes
Matt Harper (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
East Haven
Joseph Carfora* (D): 0 votes
Salvatore Maltese (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Hamden
Lauren Garrett (D): 0 votes
Ron Gambardella (R): 0 votes
Curt Leng (write-in): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Meriden
Kevin Scarpati* (D): 0 votes
Elain Cariati (R/We the People): 0 votes
Ernestine Halloway (I): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Milford
Benjamin Blake* (D): 0 votes
Peter Berube (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
New Britain
Robert “Bobby” Sanchez (D/Working Families): 3,161 votes
Erin E. Stewart* (R): 5,318 votes
Alfred Mayo (Write-in): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
New Haven
Justin Elicker* (D/Working Families): 9,867 votes
John Carlson (R): 1,582 votes
Mayce Torres (I): 139 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Newington
Chris Miner (D): 0 votes
Beth Kinsey DelBuono* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
New Milford
Ted Hine (D): 0 votes
Pete Bass* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Norwich
Mark Bettencourt (D): 0 votes
Peter Albert Nystrom* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Prospect
Kevin O’Leary (D): 0 votes
Robert Chatfield* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Rocky Hill
Laurie Boske (D): 0 votes
Lisa Marotta* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Stamford
Caroline Simmons (D/I): 0 votes
Bobby Valentine (write-in): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Torrington
Stephen Ivain (D): 0 votes
Elinor Carbone* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Vernon
Jesse Schoolnik (D): 0 votes
Daniel Champagne* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Wallingford
Riley O’Connell (D): 0 votes
William Dickinson* (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
West Haven
Nancy Rossi* (D): 0 votes
Barry Lee Cohen (R): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
Windham
Thomas DeVivo* (D): 0 votes
Mike Desaulniers (R/Bottom Line): 0 votes
James Flores (G): 0 votes
0% of precincts reporting
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.