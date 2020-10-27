Connecticut lawmakers weigh in on ACB confirmation

Amy Coney Barrett's first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Democratic politicians, especially those in Washington, D.C., have been critical of President Trump and Senate Republicans for what now they call a rushed process that placed Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court, giving republicans a 6 to 3 advantage in the high court.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) has consistently called the nomination and confirmation of Barrett illegitimate. But why does he do so if it is constitutional?

"Never before, after July, in an election year, has any justice been confirmed," said Blumenthal.

But that is because such a scenario has never presented itself before.

"Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg passed away, leaving a vacancy and, under the constitution, he is certainly allowed, the President of the United States, is certainly allowed to make a recommendation and he did," said State Sen. Republican Leader Len Fasano (R - North Haven).

In 2018, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina), the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said if an opening occurred during the last year of President Trump’s term “we'll wait to the next election.”

"Democrats never would have abused power in this way," Blumenthal said.

After Justice Barrett's confirmation, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D - Minnesota) and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D - New York) tweeted the same three words: Expand the court.

To that State Rep. Themis Klarides, the Connecticut legislature's House Republican Leader stated "Just like with the debate on the electoral college and removing the filibuster, etc. when the Democrats can’t win by following the rules, they change the rules.”

"You know, when you’re talking about the structure of the Supreme Court, you’re getting into the crown jewels of our country and you’ve got a really handle with care," said Rep. Joe Courtney (D - Connecticut).

"These ideas (court-packing) have been around for quite a while and they deserve to be considered and debated," Blumenthal said.