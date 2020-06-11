x
Connecticut legislators fill 3 top vacant leadership posts

The posts were vacated by long-standing members of the General Assembly who decided not to seek reelection.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this July 23, 2020 file photo, Connecticut House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford speaks during a special session at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Ritter was among those chosen by Connecticut legislators to fill three top leadership positions in the General Assembly. He was chosen by Democrats in Connecticut's House of Representatives as the next Speaker of the House. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut legislators have chosen colleagues to fill three top leadership positions in the General Assembly. 

The posts were vacated by long-standing members of the General Assembly who decided not to seek reelection. Democrats in the House of Representatives backed Rep. Matt Ritter of Hartford as House Speaker and Rep. Jason Rojas of East Hartford as House Majority Leader. 

Republicans selected Rep. Vincent Candelora of North Branford as House Minority Leader. In the Senate, Republicans chose Sen. Kevin Kelly of Stratford as their leader. Senate President Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff were expected to return to their posts.

