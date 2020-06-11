Connecticut legislators fill 3 top vacant leadership posts

The posts were vacated by long-standing members of the General Assembly who decided not to seek reelection.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut legislators have chosen colleagues to fill three top leadership positions in the General Assembly.

The posts were vacated by long-standing members of the General Assembly who decided not to seek reelection. Democrats in the House of Representatives backed Rep. Matt Ritter of Hartford as House Speaker and Rep. Jason Rojas of East Hartford as House Majority Leader.