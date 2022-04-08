A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race

The single Democrat primary is for the 23rd district, representing Bridgeport and Stratford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators.

All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on Aug. 9.

“We stay out of the primaries,” said state Democratic party chairwoman Nancy DiNardo. “These are real local issues and it's up to the local voters to decide who they want to represent them. So as a role, we don't get involved with the primary.”

The single Democrat primary is for the 23rd district, representing Bridgeport and Stratford.

Second-term incumbent Dennis Bradley will face local Methodist church leader Herron Gaston.

Gaston is the party-endorsed candidate in this race.

Bradley lost his endorsement after he was federally indicted this spring, following accusations he conspired to commit wire fraud. Democrat Senate leadership also stripped Bradley of his committee leadership assignments.

“Because of the problems he's had, the legal problems that he has had, and that he's on trial right now, the delegates at that convention decided not to give him the endorsement,” DiNardo said.

The state Democratic party said besides endorsements, they don’t back specific candidates in primaries. They still encourage residents to vote on Aug. 9.

“It is important, every election is important, you need to express your choice,” said DiNardo. “You have a primary, but the bottom line is the November elections and winning those seats. That's what I look for. Yes, you could win a primary, but can you win in November.”

