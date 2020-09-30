Local leaders react to first presidential debate

Here in Connecticut, Democrats and Republicans said their choice for President is clear.

HARTFORD, Conn — Tuesday’s presidential debate is just the first of three debates we can expect from the candidates before November’s elections.

In Connecticut, some are voicing their support for President Donald Trump, while others are voicing support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both candidates went head to head in their first presidential debate more than 500 miles away in Cleveland, Ohio. While here in Connecticut, Democrats and Republicans said their choice for President is clear.

“Tax reform, raising the average median income by 7% for hardworking families, criminal justice reform... these are big things that the President has continued to deliver to America,” Republican State Party Chairman J.R. Romano said.

“Joe Biden is clearly a presidential candidate, he cares about all of America; he doesn’t look at blue states and red states,” Democratic State Party Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo said.

Tuesday afternoon dozens of women gathered in Southington, garnering support for the President ahead of debate night.

“Trump did everything he said he was going to do when he was voted in,” Brenda Shannon said.

Republicans are predicting a win for Trump this election.

“The President delivers strong messages to the American people, he constantly talks about how he’s delivered for the American people and I think that plays a big part in eventually being declared a winner in November,” Romano said.

While during a virtual Democratic watch party Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz reinforcing their support for Biden- a stance they’ve both shared since day one.

“Debates are important, what you want to see is that he is a decent person, is he someone who understands me and cares about my values, I think those are the values of Joe,” Lamont said.

“Joe Biden has the three C’s, what are those, confidence, compassion and character, those are the things he has demonstrated all of his life, he has spent his entire professional life serving people,” Byseiwicz said.