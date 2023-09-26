9 voting precincts selected at random for audit following Primary: Secretary of the State

Connecticut law requires that 5% of all voting precincts have their machine totals audited following any election or primary.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Nine voting precents from the 2023 primary election will have their voting machine totals audited, according to Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

The precincts were selected at random, according to the office.

State law requires that 5% of all voting precincts have their machine totals audited following any election or primary.

According to the Secretary of the State's office, 180 precincts held a primary election on Sept. 12. In each municipality where there is an audit, the town clerk conducts a random drawing to select the offices for the audit.

When it's completed, the University of Connecticut, the Secretary of the State's office, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission will analyze the results and then will be made available to the public.

The list of polling places to be audited are:

Middletown – District 6 – Snow School

New Haven – District 13 – Benjamin Jepson Magnet School

Brookfield – District 2 – Brookfield High School

New Haven – District 17 – Firehouse Woodward

Bridgeport – District 135-3 – Park City Magnet School

Hartford – District 14 – Environmental Sciences Magnet School

Brookfield – Central Count Absentee Ballot Location – Town Hall

Hamden – District 5 – Board of Education Building

New Haven – District 4 – Truman School Gym

Five alternate sites were also chosen in case any of the original nine locations couldn't be audited for any reason. Those alternate sites are:

Bridgeport - District 132-1 – Central High School

Hamden – District 8 – Bear Path School

Norwalk – Central Count Absentee Ballot Location – Norwalk City Hall

Hartford – District 5 – United Methodist Church

Hartford – District 4 – Hartford International University for Religion and Peace

To see the full 2023 election calendar for Connecticut, head here.

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.