9 voting precincts selected at random for audit following Primary: Secretary of the State

CONNECTICUT, USA — Nine voting precents from the 2023 primary election will have their voting machine totals audited, according to Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.
The precincts were selected at random, according to the office.
State law requires that 5% of all voting precincts have their machine totals audited following any election or primary.
According to the Secretary of the State's office, 180 precincts held a primary election on Sept. 12. In each municipality where there is an audit, the town clerk conducts a random drawing to select the offices for the audit.
When it's completed, the University of Connecticut, the Secretary of the State's office, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission will analyze the results and then will be made available to the public.
The list of polling places to be audited are:
- Middletown – District 6 – Snow School
- New Haven – District 13 – Benjamin Jepson Magnet School
- Brookfield – District 2 – Brookfield High School
- New Haven – District 17 – Firehouse Woodward
- Bridgeport – District 135-3 – Park City Magnet School
- Hartford – District 14 – Environmental Sciences Magnet School
- Brookfield – Central Count Absentee Ballot Location – Town Hall
- Hamden – District 5 – Board of Education Building
- New Haven – District 4 – Truman School Gym
Five alternate sites were also chosen in case any of the original nine locations couldn't be audited for any reason. Those alternate sites are:
- Bridgeport - District 132-1 – Central High School
- Hamden – District 8 – Bear Path School
- Norwalk – Central Count Absentee Ballot Location – Norwalk City Hall
- Hartford – District 5 – United Methodist Church
- Hartford – District 4 – Hartford International University for Religion and Peace
To see the full 2023 election calendar for Connecticut, head here.
Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.
