Turn Out Tuesday: What you need to know before Connecticut's primary day

HAMDEN, Conn. — Primary day is now just one week away. In FOX61's weekly Turn Out Tuesday series, the team is getting voters ready to cast their ballots.

The polls will open on Aug. 9 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are a few things voters should consider before the big day comes.

"It's always amazing to me how many people don't vote who are eligible. There's not a lot of power we have as individuals. But it's really about getting folks excited about doing their civic duty. It's really your only voice; that vote is really important," said Laura Smits, President of League of Women Voters of Connecticut.

Many people skip out on voting because they've never done it before and don't know how to prepare.

First, voters need to make sure they are registered to a party. With a closed primary, CT does not allow unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary election. To check that, head to the Office of the Secretary of the State website.

If a voter is unaffiliated and they'd like the register to a specific party, their application must be postmarked by the fifth day before a primary (or received by your Registrar of Voters by the fifth day before the primary). You may apply in person to your town clerk or registrar until noon on the last business day before a primary.

Up next? Find your polling place and research who is on the ballot. Voters can download sample ballots for their town or city here.

When voting in person on primary day, voters need to remember to bring in some kind of identification. Licenses are preferred but not required for proof of I.D.

Voters can also use the following to prove who they are on primary day:

Social security card

Any pre-printed form of identification that shows ONE of the following: name and address name and signature name and photograph



OR

Sign a statement under penalty of false statement on Form ED-681 entitled, "Signatures of Electors Who Did Not Present ID", provided by the Secretary of the State that the elector whose name appears on the official checklist is the same person who is signing the form

It may seem like a lot, but Smits stresses once it becomes a habit, voting can become second nature to some.

“The thing is once you participate, there’s studies show that it actually gets you more interested in your communities. Like, you vote for the first time because someone told you to. The next time you vote, you’re like ‘Oh, I'm going to do a little more research this time, I'm going to do my homework, I'm going to get more involved,'" Smits said.

Head here to see more information on Election Day and what you need to know.

