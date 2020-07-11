Connecticut leaders react to Joe Biden being projected as the next President

The AP reported on November 7, that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the projected next President and Vice President of the United States of America.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After six days of ballot counting and waiting, the Associated Press projected Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President.

Connecticut legislatures and leaders reacted to the news, congratulating both Biden and Harris. As of the time of this writing, AP has projected Biden winning the electoral college 290 to 214.

Biden is expected to address the nation Saturday night at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Senator Chris Murphy:

“Joe Biden is a man for this time, and I am thrilled the American people have spoken, and by decisive margin chosen him as our next President. This is good news for democracy, our country, and Connecticut,” said Murphy. “No doubt, Donald Trump will not go away quietly, and now President-Elect Biden begins the unenviable balancing act of beginning a transition while simultaneously having to bat down frivolous legal and political challenges from President Trump. But the people have spoken, and now the peaceful handover of power must begin.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal:

“My warmest congratulations to my good friends, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and their absolutely extraordinary team, and a heartfelt thank you to all of the poll workers and election administrators who have worked so long and hard over these past days, weeks, and months to make our democracy work.”

“An exciting, new era lies ahead when America will have the leadership it needs and deserves, ending a dark, dangerous time for our nation. As was said when another such period ended: our long, national nightmare is over. The path ahead is both challenging and inspiring: we must conquer the pandemic, put America back to work, and fight to restore the rule of law and deeply shared values that make our nation great. We have far more in common than in conflict, but the wounds inflicted on our country over the last four years will take hard work to heal. I will continue to fight for Connecticut and our people's healthcare, economic progress, and common values.”

Representative Joe Courtney:

“This year, even in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic, Americans came out to vote in record numbers,” said Congressman Courtney. “COVID-19 couldn’t stop the American people from exercising their right to vote at the ballot box, and with more people voting in this year’s Presidential Election than in any other in history, the will of the people couldn’t have been more emphatically expressed. Eastern Connecticut was part of that movement—over 370,000 votes were cast in the Second District, the highest ever recorded. Hard-working, patriotic election officials across the country deserve tremendous credit for their stellar work under extraordinary circumstances to ensure a fair and smooth election.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on running a campaign that overwhelmingly reflected the values of the hard-working people here in eastern Connecticut—one that was focused on the issues, and on bringing the American people together from both sides of the aisle to tackle the biggest challenges facing us today.

“It is time to embrace the result that, like in any election, one side has prevailed. The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of this nation, our history, and our democracy. America is ready to move forward with a new President, and to begin the hard but necessary work of uniting our country.”

Representative Jahana Harris

"I want to congratulate the President and Vice President-elect, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on a hard fought historic victory.

"This election has pushed participation in our most precious civic duty to new heights, as we have recorded the highest voter turnout in 100 years. The security of our elections was protected and we waited anxiously as all the votes were counted.

"President Elect Biden has received more votes than any candidate in American history and at his side is Kamala Harris the first female Vice President of the United States.

"This has been a campaign like no other. We have been through so much as a country – an unprecedented pandemic, an economic collapse, and a political process that has only sharpened our divisions. I look forward to the steady leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris to get our country out of this crisis and help our nation heal.

"It is also important to recognize that this result leaves half the country jubilant and the other half frustrated and anxious. I want to assure my constituents that I am a representative for everyone. I hear all of your voices and I will continue to fight tirelessly for all of my constituents."

New Haven Mayor Justin:

It has just been reported that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. I wish him well, and am eager to see where he will lead our nation. This election may feel a bit different than ones we’ve had before, and regardless of who you supported there are hard realities made clear by this race and the deep divisions still present in our country. We must face those, and recognize that this is a new day.

We move forward knowing that the work to make a better America starts with us: what we choose and what we believe in. At the same time, the hate and division still present in our country is a struggle we will have to reckon with. It is daunting, but here in New Haven I want every resident to know that we are in this together. We will face what lies ahead as the family of New Haven.

Let me be clear: Black Lives Matter. New Haven is and will continue to be a sanctuary for all people irrespective of their immigration status. Healthcare is a human right. Every person deserves dignity. Every person deserves access to safe, quality, and affordable housing. We must continue to do better to protect our most vulnerable and achieve the goal of equity and justice for all. I will strive to do better, and I ask that you all join me in working to make this a city one where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

It is a new day for our country, and we move forward to meet both the struggles and triumphs ahead. Thank you to the poll workers who worked tirelessly to count ballots. Thank you to the volunteers who held signs and knocked on doors and called their neighbors. Thank you to the candidates who put themselves forward to try and make our community better. And most of all thank you to all of those who voted. This election had some of the highest turnout in our nation’s history, and participating in our democracy renews the promise of it that the real power in our country is in the hands of the people.

Thank you, and I look forward to the work ahead.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin:

“I am grateful that, for the next four years, my children will be able to look up to a President who is a man of decency, compassion, and patriotism, and that that they will see a strong, accomplished woman in the White House for the first time in our history,” said Mayor Bronin. “It’s time to turn the page on the last four years, begin to heal the divides that have become too deep, and work to make the promise of America real for every American.”

CT Democrat Chair Nancy DiNardo:

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The weight of the Trump presidency has been heavy on our democracy. The voters have chosen new leadership and now we move forward. We’re facing enormous challenges as a nation, most urgently the coronavirus pandemic that threatens millions of lives and our economy. Today we celebrate the end of governing by rage and Twitter and we begin to heal.”

Attorney General William Tong:

“This election was fair, legal, transparent, and accurate. Voters decided this outcome. Not the candidates. Not the courts. This is the genius of our Republic, and the beauty of our nation. We must now begin the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than 240 years. And we must reject all efforts now to sow chaos and confusion, and to undermine faith in our democratic process. I am proud of our people—Americans—who have elected the first woman, the first African American, the first Asian Pacific American, Vice President in the history of our great nation. And a former state attorney general too!”

Represenative Rosa DeLauro:

“Today the American people won. Democracy won.

“By showing up in record numbers to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Americans sent a clear message that they want leaders that will build a better tomorrow, foster unity, and fight for working families and our most vulnerable. Included in President-Elect Biden’s plans are critical pieces of legislation I have been tirelessly working to pass—the Child Tax Credit and equal pay for women among them—that finally see a clear path to becoming the law of the land.