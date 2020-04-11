Count the Vote Rally comes to Capitol

There are plans for another Count Every Vote Rally again on Saturday.

HARTFORD, Conn — Protect the Results, a coalition of progressive groups, faith leaders, and civic organizations joined state leaders on the steps of the State Capitol where they held a “Count Every Vote” rally.

The rally, put together in just hours, stemmed largely from the comments of President Donald Trump after Election Day where he began to call in to question the results of ballots still being counted. Josh Michtom, a Hartford City Councilman with the Working Families Party said, “we are here because we are demanding the most basic thing in a democracy which is that every vote counts.”

The midday crowd was short of 100 people due to the last minute nature of the rally. Among those who spoke were Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Chris Murphy, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. Tong was emphatic as he said, “we have to count every vote and make sure that across the country the will of the people is recognized.” Tong then added, “let’s just take a deep breath and let the process work it’s way through.”

There are plans for another Count Every Vote Rally again on Saturday.