Towns and cities around the state are holding municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cities and towns around the state are preparing for local elections next week, where most communities will choose which candidates to elect to municipal offices. The Town of West Hartford sent out information that is applicable to any election around the state.

Here's what you need to know:

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. All polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find out if they are registered to vote and locate their polling place at the Secretary of State's website. It's always a good idea to double-check that information in the event it was changed.

Absentee ballots are available to anyone who requests them. You can contact your city or town hall for an application. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. at your town hall. Most have ballot drop-off boxes outside or they can be brought into the Town Clerk's office. Applications will be cross-checked with voter application cards to verify eligibility.

In some cities, like New London, the City Clerk’s office will have special office hours on Thursday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. to process absentee ballot applications only.

If you are voting at the polls, you will be asked for identification - a drivers' license, utility bill, paycheck or other ID - to confirm your eligibility to vote. To find out more, click here.

If you wish to register to vote, you must be 18 years old on Election Day.

To register, you must present proper identification: a copy of a current and valid photo identification that shows your name and address; Or, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address. Go to Voter ID FAQs for more information.

